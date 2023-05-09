MOMIX finished off the 2022-23 Capitol Best season with a creative, intriguing and occasionally bizarre re-imagining of the Lewis Carroll classic "Alice In Wonderland." Its diverse mix of music and madness was the perfect backdrop to announce the newly confirmed 2023-24 Capitol Best season.
Due to the Yakima community’s foresight in expanding The Capitol Theatre 15 years ago, the facilities provide what it takes to make Yakima the preferred West Coast location for Broadway tour producers to prepare their productions for nationwide tours. Next season at The Capitol begins in September with one of those pre-tour technical opportunities.
Based on the smash hit DreamWorks animated motion picture, "Madagascar the Musical" follows all your favorite cracka-lackin’ friends -- Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins. Having escaped from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo, they find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. This show is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages.
In October we welcome the return of the Australian cirque company, Circa. With a symphony of acrobatics, dance, sound and light, this is next-level circus. Bodies appear in a flash of light, moving in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descending into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, physical limits are pushed to their extreme. Circa’s Humans 2.0 is tightly woven choreography, intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human.
The producers of this season’s highly acclaimed Simon & Garfunkel bring us the much-anticipated "Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience" in January. Produced in collaboration with the singer’s estate, this multimedia celebration uses state-of-the-art technology. Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone is lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the Man in Black to perform his biggest hits – "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire" – with a live band once again. With never-before-seen footage and on-screen narration by John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists split singing duties to perform more Cash hits and tunes by other artists of the time.
March brings us Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping—a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the whole body as an instrument. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and South African dances, and an array of contemporary dance forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. The blend of technique, agility and pure energy makes each performance unique, leaving the audience with hearts pounding.
In April, from the director of this season’s "Fiddler on the Roof" comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time,” Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady" produced by the Lincoln Center Theater. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Wouldn’t It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live,” "My Fair Lady" tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?
Finishing the season in May is "The Cher Show," the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture -- breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. "The Cher Show" is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!
For this year’s subscribers, renewal forms were mailed two weeks ago. Current subscribers have only a few weeks to reconfirm for next season before seats are opened up for new subscriptions. Check out The Capitol Theatre's website for deadlines and details as order forms are made available.
