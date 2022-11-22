Like our favorite Christmas stockings, we stuff our holiday seasons to bursting, with dinners, parties, and gatherings of all kinds with colleagues, friends, and neighbors. Our holiday traditions dictate an abundance of activity to warm our hearts and celebrate all that we’re thankful for and the peace and joy the season brings.
The Capitol Theatre is at the heart of a number of our best local traditions. Whether you love the Yakima Symphony’s Holiday Pops, camp out for the Yakima Lighted Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, or attend an annual office party hosted in the 4th Street Theatre, you can count on the lights and festivities in the core of downtown Yakima and The Capitol Theatre to make your holidays more festive.
This December The Capitol Theatre adds an offering that celebrates the holidays and reminds us what is possible when we truly embrace the spirit of peace and joy that defines the holiday season.
“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” tells a remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. Performed by Theater Latté, the New York Times calls “All is Calm” “a beautiful musical recounting of a World War I ceasefire of gifts, poetry, and melody.”
In 1914 it was the beginning of World War I. The U.S. wouldn’t join the war until 1917. Nonetheless, German and Allied forces were dug in on trench lines that scarred southern Belgium.
Though it lasted just a few brief hours, during that first Christmas of the war, men on both sides of the Western Front laid down their arms, emerged from their trenches, and shared food, carols, games and comradeship. It was unofficial and illicit. It was spontaneous and sprung up at many points along the line.
Many officers disapproved, and headquarters on both sides took strong steps to ensure that it would never happen again. Nevertheless, while it lasted, the truce was magical. The Wall Street Journal observed, “What appears from the winter fog and misery is a Christmas story, a fine Christmas story that is, in truth, the most faded and tattered of adjectives: inspiring.”
This production draws from the accounts of the many soldiers and observers from both sides who shared their memories in reports, journals and letters, such as this example:
“The mist was slow to clear and suddenly my orderly threw himself into my dugout to say that both the German and Scottish soldiers had come out of their trenches and were fraternizing along the front. I grabbed my binoculars and looking cautiously over the parapet saw the incredible sight of our soldiers exchanging cigarettes, schnapps and chocolate with the enemy. Later a Scottish soldier appeared with a football which seemed to come from nowhere and a few minutes later a real football match got underway. The Scots marked their goal mouth with their strange caps and we did the same with ours. It was far from easy to play on the frozen ground, but we continued, keeping rigorously to the rules, despite the fact that it only lasted an hour and that we had no referee. A great many of the passes went wide, but all the amateur footballers, although they must have been very tired, played with huge enthusiasm.”
It is not lost on us that we enter another holiday season in which war is ever present. The war in Ukraine reminds us that peace is earned, not given. It takes a choice and a commitment from all sides to achieve. Leaders may choose to put power and politics before humanity and compassion. This story reminds us that individuals can make other choices and stand for peace in this holiday season and throughout the year.
Tickets are available online at capitoltheatre.org or call the box office at 509-853-2787.
Join us with the whole family on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. for an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace.
