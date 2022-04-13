The Yakima Arts Commission, an advisory group appointed by the Yakima City Council, has been harnessing the creativity of Central Washington artists to invigorate the windows of empty downtown storefronts by displaying their work as part of an ongoing project called “Windows Alive!” These window exhibitions are part of an effort to bring public art to downtown Yakima and life to Yakima Avenue.
On First Friday, April 1, Hotel Maison held a reception for the six artists: Wendy McAleer, Daniel Hanson, James West Nelson, Justin Kloster, Omar Gonzalez and Calista Graaff.
Graaff moved from the family farm in Ellensburg to Yakima in 2022. She enjoys the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and reflects that in her unique works of art.
“On the farm I loved getting out in nature and getting my hands dirty in my garden,” Graff writes. “Whenever I find some piece of rusted, discarded equipment lying around, or gaze at the sunset over the Cascades, it fascinates me to see the colors that were created naturally. Every piece of rusted equipment and every colorful view is one-of-a-kind and makes me feel something different each time I see it. There’s a special kind of beauty with every experience.”
Daniel Hanson is a self-taught artist raised and currently living in Yakima. He started experimenting with art at a young age. He began his journey into self-expression using soft pastels to create his version of abstract art.
“It was summer 2020 when I began experimenting with acrylic paint,” Daniel says. “I found myself captivated by the way acrylic paint would morph and shift the forms of (my) work. The discovery of black canvas pushed my work further into an even deeper expression of his spirit.”
“My work focuses on a counterintuitive notion of typography and letter forms,” Justin Kloster writes. “Letters are the building blocks for written communication, which humans have engaged in for over 5,000 years. They are deeply rooted in our brains as pieces that translate to words and therefore inherently have a larger meaning. In my collages, I attempt to break the connection between letters and a written message. In a world so heavily driven by direct visual communication, is it possible to break that connection?”
Says Omar Gonzales: “I am a local Yakima artist. I have always been interested in many types of art. One form of art that really stuck with me was aerosol art, also known as graffiti art. I love expressing myself by using radiant colors in many of my pieces. Along my artistic career I have created my own signature character, a turtle I named Todd. Some of his features resemble characteristics of myself. My art reflects my urban roots showing my love for hip-hop culture. I want people to understand that art can inspire and motivate through colors, messages or art pieces.”
Says Wendy McAleer: “I believe that art is not a statement, but a conversation. My work is the opening thought, and then the audience responds, and a conversation builds from there. As such, I generally don’t like to say much about my work initially, so as not to over-influence the first impression, but I will say this: In my work I try to capture the energy of a moment, or idea, or object.”
James West Nelson writes: “After my father, William (Bill) Nelson, passed away in 1997, and my mother, Eleanor, in 2015, I became curator of their voluminous catalogue of artworks. Among other themes, both my artist-parents created fine plein air, Impressionistic/Expressionistic oil paintings in natural settings. As I labored to preserve their works, I would think, ‘What a beautiful painting, but I wish Dad (or Mom) would have painted a deer, or an eagle, or a bear into this. ...’
“This exhibit is a posthumous collaboration between my father and me. Each painting has been chosen for its potential to include wildlife or other objects of interest to ‘spice up’ his masterfully painted settings. The one exception is Bill’s self-portrait. That’s all him. I hope you enjoy the results.”
“Windows Alive!” will be on exhibit in the windows on Yakima Avenue between Hotel Maison and Third Street through the end of summer.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
