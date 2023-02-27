At first glance, "Randy Regier: Play in Reverse” — Boxx Gallery’s first true retrospective — looks like a collection of vintage toys and games from the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. Look closer; the objects and their packaging reveal that humor is at play here. Study them a little longer to notice deeper references to popular culture from those decades.
Regier told me that they are real toys, they are just not vintage. Part of what vintage was all about was the packaging. The packaging was opaque and included a story about the toy, such as a rocket blasting off to the moon. When you opened the package, it was just the toy rocket, you then needed to imagine the story for yourself.
Some of his toys are in a hard plastic casing that allows you to see them, but you can’t actually touch them. He remembers that the manufacturers had made them that way, like the packaging of Hot Wheel cars, so you had to buy it to get your hands on it.
Regier thinks of himself as a contemporary archaeologist. "My artworks are attempts to create objects that both contain and illuminate the meaning of growing up American,” Regier says. “All manner of toys, sailing ships, spaceships, racing cars, and astronauts filled my imagination as a kid, and thus define my earliest notions of what it ‘meant’ to be a participant in this nation.
"Now, retroactively and as an adult artist, I work to understand, through the creation of toy-like objects, the deeper meanings and undercurrents of what constitutes an identity.”
Regier has been working in Tieton for the past year and storing some of his artwork in the Horticultural Union Building, a vast, and rambling maze filled with surplus furniture and neglected debris. There, he made an astonishing “discovery”, and has since researched the bizarre history of a long-forgotten Cold War redoubt, and an intact artifact known as G403. Boxx Gallery is proud to be able to unveil this unknown piece of American history with this exhibition.
"Randy Regier: Play in Reverse” can be viewed on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. The exhibition closes March 11. Regier will give a talk about his work on March 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boxx Gallery, 616 Maple St., Tieton.
David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
