If you get a chance to make it over snowy Snoqualmie Pass, you may want to visit the newest exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum, "Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective."
This is the photographer’s first major retrospective in the United States in more than 35 years. Organized by the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, the exhibition celebrates Cunningham’s immense contribution to the history of 20th-century photography. It features nearly 200 works from her 70-year career, including portraits of artists, musicians and Hollywood stars; elegant flower and plant studies; poignant street pictures; and groundbreaking nudes.
Cunningham (1883–1976) had deep connections to the Pacific Northwest; she was born in Portland and grew up in Port Angeles and Seattle. The child of a free-thinking father, Cunningham decided to become a photographer around 1901 while still in high school. Her father famously asked, “Why do you want to become a dirty photographer?” Yet he built her a darkroom in a woodshed, including the necessary and messy chemical supplies.
Cunningham completed a chemistry degree at the University of Washington in 1907. During these years, she also participated in the art scene, becoming the youngest charter member — and only photographer — of the Seattle Fine Arts Society in 1908. She also apprenticed and then worked from 1907-09 at the Seattle studio of well-known photographer Edward S. Curtis. After a yearlong fellowship in Dresden, Germany, Cunningham returned to Seattle in 1910 and opened what is considered the first studio for artistic photography in Seattle.
Cunningham married a Seattle artist, Roi Partridge, in 1915 and eventually had three sons with him, including twin boys. With her husband on the road, Cunningham struggled to run her studio and household and eventually set out to join Partridge in San Francisco in 1917.
Bound to the home while caring for her infant boys, Cunningham planted a garden in 1921 to create subjects for her camera. In these works, including perhaps her more celebrated botanical, "Magnolia Blossom" (1925), she isolates the plant forms, precisely revealing their essential elements in close-up compositions.
Her portrait subjects featured people from her artistic community, such as dancers Jose Limon and Hanya Holm, musicians from the Cornish College of the Arts, fencer Helene Mayer, and artists Frida Kahlo and Morris Graves. She also made portraits of Hollywood luminaries for Vanity Fair, including Cary Grant, Joan Blondell and Spencer Tracy.
“Imogen Cunningham was underappreciated for most of her career, only finding recognition in her last years — an unfortunately common tale for many women artists," says Carrie Dedon, SAM’s Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. “Her photographs reveal an endlessly curious, innovative and determined mind that places her as one of the most important photographers of the last century.”
You can view “Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective” through Feb. 6.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
