On Saturday, March 5, the Boxx Gallery in Tieton will be opening the exhibit “New Painting” by artist Tom Hausken, who recently returned to Yakima after living for a few years in Ashland, Ore.
Hausken has a bachelor of arts degree in art from Seattle University and had continued his education with post-baccalaureate students in drawing and painting at the University of Washington. His work has appeared in solo and group exhibitions since 1988, and his artwork is part of the collections of such holdings as Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Mission Hills Conference Center in Mission Hills, Calif., Westin LAX in Los Angeles, and Nordstrom in Seattle.
His most recent work will now appear at the Boxx.
Says Hausken: "The process of applying pigments to various substrates is of great interest to me. I love to work and re-work paintings, scraping, layering and cutting.” He goes on to state that he “accepts flaws, erasures and concealments as necessary” for what he describes as "employing chance."
“I use traditional oils, industrial coatings, inks, lacquers, shellac, asphaltum, alkyd, acrylic, graphite, paper, canvas and panel. The paintings’ forms and colors are abstracts of the landscape I live in, yet I avoid including details that would imply a specific place. I portray a sense of place through paint.”
The Boxx Gallery will hold on opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5. On March 13, the gallery will host an artist talk by Hausken titled “The Daily Practice of Painting” from 2-3 p.m. The gallery is asking for a $5 donation to be given to the Friends of Boxx Gallery to attend the talk.
While you are at the Boxx, you can also check out the work of its featured Gift Boxx artist for March, Jay Carskadden. She is a free-lance graphic designer and a multi-medium artist who has created new work exclusively for the Boxx Gallery.
“New Painting” will continue through March 27.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.