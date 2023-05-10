On Saturday, April 29, an exhibition titled "A 45-Year Love Affair With Art" opened at the Tieton Arts and Humanities Mighty Tieton Warehouse. The exhibition features works in different media, with a specific focus on collages from Central Washington and all over the world.
Doug and Laurie Kanyer are among very few private art collectors in the world who are building a collection exclusively of collage.
Since 2016 the Kanyers' mission has been to collect only collage, for the purpose of magnifying the genre from a historical perspective and to support and encourage collagists. Their collection has over 3,000 fine art collages from around the globe.
Most of the artists have been using collage as their primary art practice for decades. It is the intent of the Kanyers to ultimately donate their collection to a worthy institution.
The Kanyers, who live in Yakima, began collecting art in 1978 as college students. They have been favorably compared to Herb and Dorothy Vogel, acquiring art on a shoestring. The Vogels are known for their massive collection of minimal and conceptual art from the 1960s, which was ultimately donated to the National Gallery of Art.
Similar to the Vogels, in their early days of collecting the Kanyers would make small monthly installments to the artists they collected. Married in 1981, they have collected art throughout their lives together.
Prior to 2016, artists residing in the Central Washington area were the focus of the Kanyers' collecting efforts. In 2017 they donated the bulk of the Central Washington arm of their collection — including a majority of works they inherited from artist Charles A. Smith — to the Yakima Valley Museum in honor of their retiring director, John Baule. The donation, of over 200 large- and small-scale works, was the largest acquisition of art in the history of the museum.
Laurie Kanyer, who is an artist herself, used collage as a healing tool with her students and clients dating back to 1986. In 2016 she began to incorporate collage into her own art practice for the purpose of calming her spirits during a family medical crisis. Some 350 collages later, the value of collage was entrenched on a personal level. This led the couple to begin to collect collage, adding it to the already-collected art created by Central Washington artists.
Concurrently, 350 collages made on recycled coffee cup lids are being shown at Boxx Gallery in Tieton, Washington. The collection is a subset of an international call for submissions that the Kanyers made with Kolaj Magazine.
Both the Mighty Tieton Warehouse and Boxx Gallery will be open Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, from Noon to 5 p.m.
