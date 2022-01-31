"NATURE+1" is an ongoing body of work by Barbara Bryn Klare about small moments in the every day, or what author Saul Bellow calls “unexpected intrusions of beauty.” An installation of Klare’s artwork will open at the Boxx Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“It’s about conservation and treading lightly,” Klare writes, “and appreciating a commonplace occurrence: a stick beneath your feet as you walk.” Natural materials were collected from the streets, backyards and woods of northern California and southeastern Ohio.
In her work, “rescued textiles, objects, drawings, text, and natural and digital materials come together in practice exploring fragility, repair, sustainability and powerlessness. Voice and artistic solace are given to the silenced and overlooked in society: unknown poets, deceased mothers, sticks, old clothes,” she states. “I champion the humble and the frayed, freeing the discarded remnants of a throw-away world. The ragged strength of worn fabrics forms the basis for large-scale installations, collage, drawings, objects and social practice.”
Barbara Bryn Klare is an artist and curator based in San Francisco and southeastern Ohio. She received a bachelor of arts in geology and studio art/art history from Oberlin College and a masters of fine art merit from University for the Creative Arts UK.
Her artwork has been shown nationally and internationally, including solo shows at the Cleveland Botanical Garden and hugomento gallery in San Francisco; and group shows at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, DZINE Gallery in San Francisco, Touchstone Gallery in Washington, D.C., and Die Kunstschaffenden in Austria. Klare is a founding member of Textile Arts Los Angeles and the International Collage Guild. She is co-curator at THIS GALLERY, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Boxx show opens Saturday with a reception from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Leo Adams will be in on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. for the first in the new “Living Art” series featuring talks by artists designed to give the public a chance to learn about their work, processes and influences. The title of his lecture is “Beauty In The Unremarkable.” In keeping with the found objects motif of the Klare installation, he will discuss creating art from found objects and items found in every household.
Betsy Bloomfield will be the featured artist for the Gift Boxx, with her new “Creature Comforts” collection of small paper sculpts and hand-bound “Raising Wrens” art story to round out the theme.
NATURE+1 will be on exhibit through Feb. 27.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
