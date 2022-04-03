Artist Skip Smith began to use a digital camera just a few years ago after working in black and white for over 30 years. “Hiding out at home from COVID restricted my opportunities for new fieldwork," he said. "Physical confinement plus the endless possibilities presented by Lightroom of altering hue, saturation and luminance prompted me to break out of old ways of seeing my previous work.”
Adobe Lightroom is used, often in concert with Photoshop, to brighten photos, enhance colors and mask distracting elements. It has a multitude of tools, with some presets made by professional photographers.
Says Smith on working with color: "What has delighted me most is the complete difference in mood and emotional response that is made possible when the photograph is in color as opposed to when it is monochrome.”
You will certainly notice the strong use of saturation -- the intensity of the color -- in Smith's photography. A grayscale or black-and-white photo has no color saturation, while a full-color photo of a field of sunlit wildflowers might be extremely saturated. Saturation can be altered in Lightroom to make the colors richer. Luminance adds more lightness to the color, where hue can actually change the color altogether.
The exhibit “In Your Face Color” opened Saturday, April 2, at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton and will continue through April 24.
The Boxx also features an artist in the gift area, and the one for this month is Cathy Lapsley, a local collage artist. Sue Berg, who does marketing for Boxx, says “her clever and thought-provoking pieces will delight and amuse you!”
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
