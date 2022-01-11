Born in New York City in 1848, Louis Comfort Tiffany trained first as a painter with American landscape painters George Innes and Samuel Colman, with the National Academy of Design in New York, and with Paris salon painter Léon Bailly. He was influenced by Bailly’s Orientalist paintings and his travels through North Africa and Western Europe. By the 1870s, his attention had turned to interior design and decorative arts, and he started a number of business ventures in those fields, which garnered commissions for the interior design of the Mark Twain House in Hartford, Conn., and several rooms in President Chester A. Arthur’s White House. However, his passion for painting continued throughout his life.
In the 1880s, Tiffany’s interests, both artistic and business, shifted to the design and production of decorative glass and he founded the Tiffany Glass Co. As his role as an entrepreneur grew during the 1890s, along with a desire to make his own glass, he established a glass furnace in Queens and ultimately created a large workshop that employed craftspeople of almost every decorative arts medium — silversmiths, jewelers, stone setters, cabinetmakers, weavers, carvers, embroiderers and glassmakers, all united by his vision.
In 1893, Tiffany created a brilliant display for Chicago’s World’s Columbian Exposition featuring colorful mosaic glass surfaces, stained glass windows, and the imaginative use of electric lighting. Attendance of 1.4 million visitors and the award of 44 medals demonstrated its popularity and success as an international reputation was launched. Important commissions followed, including from the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Public Library, and Marshall Field & Co. department store as well as numerous hotels, churches, cathedrals, office buildings and more.
Even Spokane had its Tiffany commission: stunning stained glass windows for the Patsy Clark mansion. In 1902, he changed his firm’s name to Tiffany Studios. After his father’s death that same year, he also became the art director of his father Charles Lewis’ Tiffany’s Tiffany & Co., known for its luxury goods.
If you travel a few hours east, you can see for yourself. The exhibition “Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection” at the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture in Spokane features more than 60 objects spanning over 30 years of Tiffany’s prolific career. You can see for yourself the artistry and craftsmanship of Tiffany’s magnificent stained-glass windows, floral vases, lamps and accessories from Chicago’s distinguished Richard H. Driehaus Collection, highlighting masterworks never before presented in a comprehensive exhibition.
The exhibit will continue through Feb. 13.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
