This past week I drove over to Olympia, which is about a four-hour drive. It would be a bit shorter, but there are traffic slowdowns from Tacoma south. As we were inching along, I was thinking about all the museums in Tacoma.
You can see LeMay: American’s Car Museum from the freeway. Tacoma is also home to the Washington State Historical Museum, the Museum of Glass, and the Tacoma Art Museum.
When you think of the Museum of Glass, you are always reminded of artist Dale Chihuly. I sat behind him on a plane once. He is very recognizable with his curly hair and patch over one eye.
I used to think he must have had an accident with glass since he works with that medium. He has described that during a visit to England in 1976, he was involved in a severe car accident that sent him through the windshield and caused deep cuts to his face, requiring 250 stitches and the loss of sight in his left eye.
Although he was sitting in front of me on the plane, I didn’t want to disturb him, especially saying something strange like “I am a big fan.”
Chihuly’s work is not only seen at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma and the Chihuly Garden in Glass at the Seattle Center, but you may also see his work in a recently redesigned installation at the Tacoma Art Museum.
“This reinstallation is more comprehensive than just changing how things are displayed. We wanted to shift the ways in which visitors relate to these artworks,” said David Setford, executive director of Tacoma Art Museum. “Chihuly’s work sweeps you up into a fantasy world of color and form, and we wanted the gallery to enhance that experience. It’s not just a line of objects in a case. We’ve set the works free.”
Many of the works on view were gifted by Chihuly in 1990 in honor of his parents, Viola and George, and his brother, George W. Chihuly. In 2003, when Tacoma Art Museum opened its new building, Chihuly added seven new works to the collection, and in 2006 he installed the museum’s much-loved Ma Chihuly’s Floats, which he later gifted in honor of his mother.
Chihuly at Tacoma Art Museum also includes additional works by Chihuly that were the gift of other donors, notably his longtime friend and patron Anne Gould Hauberg.
The Chihuly collection has been on long-term view and has grown; cases and pedestals have been added to accommodate new works. However, the gallery had become crowded and individual works were hard to appreciate. Staff across the museum recognized the need for the collection to be presented in a new, engaging way. Select contributions and ideas on how to reintroduce the collection to visitors best were incorporated into the final designs.
The museum’s exhibition designer and lead preparator created a new vision for the gallery that incorporates Dale Chihuly’s love of natural textures and materials and highlights the rich colors and evocative forms for which he is acclaimed. It also provided the opportunity to rethink relationships between works.
The textures on the pedestals and stands were created using shou sugi ban, a Japanese architectural technique for preserving wood by charring the surface with fire. The gallery walls have been painted black, and the artworks rest on black Plexiglas to reflect light and color.
Individual series (e.g. Cylinders, Seaforms, Macchia) are grouped to show the variations Chihuly has achieved and demonstrate his work's evolution from simpler basket shapes to dramatic sculptures. A new seating area allows visitors to be surrounded by the works, sit in contemplation, chat with friends, or browse information on Chihuly’s extensive and innovative career.
Chihuly at Tacoma Art Museum is on continual view at Tacoma Art Museum.
