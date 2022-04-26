On Tuesday, May 3, the Larson Gallery will present the annual Yakima Valley College Department of Visual Art (DoVA) Student & Faculty exhibition. This exhibit presents artwork created within the past year by YVC students. Student work is chosen from the spring and fall quarters of 2021 and the winter quarter of 2022 at Yakima Valley College.
Due to some of the classes being held online, this year will focus primarily on ceramics and photography.
Chris Otten, photography instructor and chair of the department, said he appreciates the partnership between YVC and the Larson Gallery.
“It is wonderful that Yakima Valley College has an art gallery,” Otten says. “Students can view works by professional artists that they may not see if we did not have a dedicated space for viewing various artistic media. As an instructor, it is encouraging to know that our students have access to this resource. They can expand their knowledge of the arts and how they view everyday life.”
Otten feels the annual event provides an important outlet for YVC to see their work in a professional gallery.
“Students are grateful to have the opportunity to have their art displayed in a museum. Whether for a class project or a personal endeavor, making art takes time. The process is often therapeutic as students explore strategies to express their ideas from a creative point of view. Inviting the community to view a diverse range of art means a great deal to our students and their families.”
In addition to student artwork, the exhibition features artwork by YVC art instructors demonstrating the creativity of their own personal work.
“DoVA is an exciting exhibition,” continued Otten. “It is rewarding to view student work in a professional setting. The community always looks forward to seeing what our students create throughout the year. When students put a lot of time and effort into their craft, their vision is fully realized when it is displayed to a greater audience.”
The exhibit will open Tuesday, May 3, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. and will continue through May 28. It is free and open to the public.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
