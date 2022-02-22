You just never know what connections you will make when you get out of the house and attend an art opening.
Matthew Lennon, curator of the Clymer Museum in Ellensburg, invited me to an opening there that featured an exhibition of two distinctly different artists.
I first was introduced to artist w.e. McMillin, and we connected over ice skating. Not because of the Olympics, but because we both had a history in the sport. I skated in competition from age 9 until my early teens. McMillin said she began figure skating at age 2 “when my mother took me to a ‘mom and tots’ skate at a local skating rink.”
“At age 3, I skated in my first competition. I skated competitively until age 18, competing nationally as a pair skater and a single skater. The ability of my mind to accommodate multiple choreographed programs and reverse them if needed on any sheet of ice was again natural and easy for me. When I retired from competing, professional ice shows and teaching, I was ready for a much-needed break. It turned out that this planned break became an 18-hour-a-day passion for art.
McMillin produces reverse glass art by painting on the backside of the glass for viewing from the front.
“As an artist,” McMillin says, “it’s not difficult for me to imagine the final product and apply the ‘paints’ in the reverse order so the viewer from the front side of the glass sees the final image as I intended. I pretty much plan every square centimeter in my mind and apply the paints accordingly.”
Lennon notes that McMillin creates an experience for the viewer through an alchemy of materials, color and light: “Her use of expressive and geometric formations remind us of the world we live in, the physical, mathematical and multidimensional world of today. These works are intensely spatial and feel like they will break away from the restrictions of their borders.”
Later that evening I met Rising Fire. She is a mixed-heritage interdisciplinary artist from South Dakota who now calls the Pacific Northwest home. Fire is a Lakota, but told me her partner is Yakama.
As a self-taught artist, her work has the look of a very established, well-trained and educated artist. Most of her paintings pay homage to the Indigenous way of life and lessons taught by her Lakota grandmother.
Her paintings come to life with the use of contrasting yet harmonious and bold color combinations. Her paintings are often recognized for her unique way of blending.
Rising Fire describes herself as a “visual storyteller, not just a painter. These stories are told through the use of many different mediums and art forms, from acrylic, oil, resin, ink and wood to the use of berries and leaves.” She says she is "an artist who is continuously evolving and thinking of new ways to blend different styles and mediums.”
Says Lennon: “Rising Fire’s reverence for her heritage is expressed with eloquence and skill. There’s a fearless representation in her work, the confidence of a storyteller who embraces and knows the subject.”
Her work has been featured in the Phot-Choch Indigenous Art show of the PNW as well as a recent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) art show and fundraiser where her paintings were also used to raise funds for MMIW families in Yakima.
She often donates her work to the families of MMIW. “I am not comfortable profiting off such a great tragedy; I only wish to help raise awareness," she says.
The work of Rising Fire and w.e. McMillin can be viewed in the Clymer Museum’s main gallery through March 18.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
