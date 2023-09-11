One of three artists in the successful three-artist exhibit “Inside Out” at the Larson Gallery this summer, Darcie Roberts, will have work in the newest exhibit to open at Larson Gallery on Sept. 16. The Northwest Pastel Society Member Show will open early afternoon Saturday.
The Northwest Pastel Society was incorporated in 1988 as a nonprofit dedicated to “promoting pastels as a fine art medium.” Through open juried international exhibitions, juried members’ exhibitions, workshops, email newsletters and meetings, members share knowledge, learn new painting techniques, and pass on published information. Membership has grown from a small nucleus of Seattle-area artists to membership from throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.
This exhibit was jured by Casey Klahn, who is known as an American colorist for his unique abstracted landscapes in which color gets to play. Klahn creates with intense color and invokes the Modernist imperative that art be made for its own sake. He offers new types of color expression.
Born and raised in Washington state, Klahn is self-trained and has worked professionally as an artist for 30 years. He has been drawing ardently for 60 years and favors the figure, portrait, landscape, still life, abstract non-objective and abstracted realist subjects. He has introduced a technique called the optical neutral and has taken the cityscape to new places.
Over 100 entries were received for the show. From those, 60 paintings by 38 artists were chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. The exhibition will demonstrate a broad range of what can be done with the soft pastel medium.
Prior to the opening, Klahn will teach at sold-out two-day workshop in the Larson Gallery Workshop. Called “Strengthen Your Color in the Landscape: A workshop on seeing color in nature and in the abstract," this workshop will provide a mix of studio and plein air painting. Each of the two days will start with a morning lecture and demo. Plein air painting will follow in the afternoons. Klahn will help artists strengthen their color sense and encourage them to say something new while allowing them to feel “free and liberated.”
An opening reception and presentation of awards ceremony will be held at the gallery on Sept. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. The exhibition will continue through Oct. 21.
