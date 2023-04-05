Nestled in the Westpark Shopping Center, at 40th and Summitview in Yakima, is a shop that opened in April 2022 called Verdant.
Erin Anderson and Mitch Evans, the owners of Verdant, say it is a “neighborhood nursery inspired by visits to independent nurseries outside of Yakima to satiate our unbounded love for gardening. We recognized the need for a high-end nursery that would offer unique plants for passionate gardeners.”
Not only is the outside and inside area filled with plants, but they have also set aside an area of the shop for garden-related art created by local artists.
Evans says, “We just wanted to provide a place for local artists to sell their work year ‘round instead of having to rely on pop-ups randomly throughout the year. It’s kind of our version of a locally sourced gift shop.”
Currently, artists Darcie Roberts, Michelle Wyles, Amanda Ontiveros, Cecilia Vogt, Betsy Bloomfield and Jane Gutting sell their work at Verdant.
Vogt offers a selection of fused glass for sale. She says, “I am drawn to glass because of its warmth, color, and life. I started with stained glass nearly 50 years ago and have created many windows over the years. About 10 years ago, I decided I wanted to learn the art of glass fusing.”
“I am so excited about what glass can do,“ she says, adding that she is surprised every time she opens the kiln. “Glass allows for plenty of creativity, and it’s so much fun to get lost in my shop as I play with glass and design.
Bloomfield says, “I can’t think of a better home than Verdant for my small works inspired by nature.” She writes about her work, “I love the colors and textures of earth, stone, grass, bark, fur and metal. I continually explore the attributes of different media and found objects, especially when layered upon each other to arrive at something more ruggedly organic and more nuanced.”
One of the artworks Bloomfield has at Verdant is Sumi Ink clayboards. This is a process where ink is applied to clayboard (clay-coated hardboard panels) and an image is created by removing ink to reveal the white clay beneath. “I love clayboard as I’m addicted to texture, and this medium delivers,” she says.
Bloomfield also has greeting cards available alongside cards made by Roberts that feature Roberts’ pastel paintings.
Among the shelves at Verdant are clay pots created by Ontiveros and clay garden balls and ceramic sculptures created by Wyles.
Of course, after looking at the artwork, it is not difficult to be enticed by Verdant’s unusual and colorful plants. After Easter they will go to new spring and summer hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
