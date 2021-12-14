So you have been pondering what to give someone for Christmas. You want to make sure you are giving them the right thing, something that shows you put thought into it and that it is personal.
Even for the person who has everything, a piece of artwork makes an amazing gift.
If you know what the person likes, you can decide on the colors, the medium and the size. Some of the works on my walls have been gifts, and I could tell the giver either knew something about me or thought it would be a great addition to my home.
Think about the space where it will go. Thinking about their home and where they might put it might give you some ideas. This is where I like to buy something small. It just might fit on that odd wall above the light switch.
Another idea to keep in mind is if the purchase goes to a good cause. This is where I thought a purchase from the Boxx Gallery might be just the answer.
The mission of Boxx Gallery is to serve as a constant benefactor for the neighboring Highland Food Bank. A percentage of all sales go directly toward the operational costs of the Food Bank building. The extra “X” in Boxx is a reminder of the number of boxes (X=100) handed out each Saturday morning. Every month, the Highland Food Bank serves approximately 1,500 people by an all-volunteer staff. The volunteers work every Thursday preparing food boxes and other items for Saturday morning pickups from 8-10 a.m.
Currently showing at the Boxx is the seventh annual holiday show, “Gifts from the Artist’s Hands” which runs through Jan. 23. The gallery is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. You can purchase an artwork and actually go home with it that day, which is uncommon for a typical gallery exhibit. There are around 52 artists in this current show.
You might even find some perfect stocking stuffers.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
