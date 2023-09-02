When running on a treadmill or cycling on a stationary bicycle at the gym, we glance at the console occasionally, watch television, listen to music or audiobooks, or just let our eyes wander around the space around us. At the Yakima Athletic Club, they have also added one more focus: art by local artist Michael Bell.
The other day, I walked around the Yakima Athletic Club with General Manager Kendyl Comiskey to view the art now installed around the club. She is pleased to be sharing more about Bell, who is a member of the club, and his artwork with other members.
It is interesting how the primarily dark walls are now filled with Bell’s work; the composition is full of blocks and splashes of primary color. Each artwork is for sale, and each label states “Artist/Ocean Sailor.”
What is interesting about the artist is that for many years he sailed the world’s oceans, traveling some 40,000 miles. The work he created while sailing was primarily with pastels.
The titles of the works now on display at the club have titles such as “Oceans Rivers Seas” and “Islands in the Stream” that reflect the time spent on the ocean.
Comiskey told me she participated in a club members paint night led by Bell. What was unique about this event was that participants would paint on a canvas, and then at one point everyone would hand off their work to another, where the new person would add to the painting. She was cautious about how this might turn out but said they all turned out beautifully.
The club is in the process of creating a new spa area in the lower level, and Bell has begun to create works for that space. Unlike the rich hues of the paintings around the main level, the works created for this softer environment are more shades of rose and orange pastel.
It is interesting how artwork can change a room's atmosphere and how this particular artist's work has added to the space. In addition to the many focal points while exercising, you can now get a visual workout.
