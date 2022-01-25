Since his first published print in 1963, artist Jacob Lawrence has produced a body of work that is highly dramatic and intensely personal. In his graphic work, as in his paintings, Lawrence has turned to the lessons of history and to his own experience. From depictions of civil rights confrontations to scenes of daily life, these images present a vision of a common struggle toward unity and equality, a universal struggle deeply seated in the depths of the human consciousness.
And now you can see them in a new exhibit at the Larson Gallery in Yakima.
Lawrence was born in Atlantic City, N.J., in 1917 and spent his formative years in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. In the mid-1930s, he took art classes at the Harlem Community Art Center that were sponsored by the College Art Association and the WPA. Following a two-year scholarship to the American Artists School, he worked in the easel division of the Federal Art Project.
In 1941, Lawrence became the first African American artist included in the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where he had a one-man exhibition in 1944. He lived and worked in New York City, teaching at numerous schools and universities until 1971, when he accepted a full-time faculty appointment at the University of Washington in Seattle, from which he retired as professor emeritus in 1983. Lawrence died in Seattle in 2000.
Lawrence received numerous awards and honors, including the National Medal of Arts (1990), the NAACP Annual Great Black Artists Award (1988), and the Spingarn Medal (1970). His work has been the subject of several major retrospectives that have traveled nationally, originating in 1986 at the Seattle Art Museum, in 1974 at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and in 1960 at the Brooklyn Museum.
About the "Hiroshima" series, Lawrence writes: “Several years ago I was invited by the Limited Editions Club of New York to illustrate a book of my choosing from a list of the club's many titles. I selected the book "Hiroshima," written by the brilliant writer John Hersey. This work was selected because of its power, insight, scope and sensitivity as well as for its overall content. My intent was to illustrate a series of events that were taking place at the moment of the dropping of the bomb. ... August 6, 1945. The challenge for me was to execute eight works: a marketplace, a playground, a street scene, a park, farmers, a family scene, a man with birds, and a boy with a kite. Not a particular country, not a particular city and not a particular people."
For the "Genesis" series, Lawrence writes: "I was baptized in the Abyssinian Baptist Church (in Harlem) in about 1932. There I attended church, I attended Sunday school, and I remember the ministers giving very passionate sermons pertaining to the Creation. This was over fifty years ago, and you know, these things stay with you even though you don't realize what an impact these experiences are making on you at the time. As I was doing the series I think that this was in the back of my mind, hearing this minister talk about these things."
The exhibition also includes a series on Toussaint L'Ouverture, a leader in the Haitian revolution. Born a slave, he rose to become commander in chief of the revolutionary army. In 1800, he coordinated the effort to draw up Haiti's first democratic constitution. However, in 1802, before the republic was firmly established, Toussaint was arrested by Napoleon Bonaparte's troops and sent to Paris, where he was imprisoned. He died in prison there.
The exhibition "Jacob Lawrence: Three Sets of Prints -- Genesis, Hiroshima and Toussaint L'Ouverture" will be presented at the Larson Gallery from Jan. 27 to March 5. Featured are 33 color prints curated by Peter Nesbett, editor of "Jacob Lawrence, The Complete Prints (1963-2000)," "The Catalogue Raisonne," and founding director of the Jacob and Gwendolyn Lawrence Foundation.
This exhibition is made possible through the support of the UDEAL (Universal Design for Equity and Accountability in Learning) Title V Grant for Yakima Valley College. Through this grant the Larson Gallery will provide a cellphone audio guide in English and Spanish with Visual Descriptive Service for the blind. An open house with refreshments will be held at the Larson Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 29, from noon to 5 p.m.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
