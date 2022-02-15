The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center's first exhibit of 2022 features a variety of two- and three-dimensional artworks from a group of Yakima artists, including Aislinn Hematyar Karlstad, Cindy Lemus, Jamaica Zoglman, Katie Bliesner, Lily Strong, Maria Rueda, Michelle Fortier, Rosie Saldaña, Koray Lynx and Jo-Anne Carlson.
This exhibit came about when the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center manager called up the Larson Gallery to discuss some ideas for a possible exhibit. With the help of Cecilia Hudon, the current Larson Gallery registrar, they were able to gather some artists' names for an exhibit. The result was an exhibit they called “Queens Only.”
The museum stated that the artists featured in “Queens Only” hope to inspire, encourage and uplift queens of all ages.
My own involvement in this exhibit required two trips to Moses Lake. The first was to drop off six art dolls created by Koray Lynx. It was a day when there was so much fog that you could hardly see 50 feet in front of the car.
The second trip was to attend the opening, which was held Jan. 28. The reception involved what they termed “Adult Swim,” where visitors could create their own scratchboard art. This is where Koray and I met up with artists Rosie Saldaña and Katie Bliesner.
As part of the evening, a lecture was given by Dr. Allison Palumbo, a speaker from Humanities Washington, who presented “Fighting for Love: Strong Women in Onscreen Romances.” Their program explored 40 years of fighting female characters onscreen — from private eyes to cops and spies — who struggle to find love. She described that “even in these fictional worlds, where anything should be possible, romantic relationships tend to disempower female-bodied characters, no matter how kick-ass or otherwise empowered they might seem.” “Dr. P.,” as they are known, is a professor of English and gender studies at Big Bend Community College.
I expect there will be one more trip to pick up the art dolls when the exhibit closes on March 20.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.