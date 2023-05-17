In 2021, when we were all avoiding gathering indoors, the Larson Gallery decided to hold an event outdoors. Partnering with the Yakima Greenway, the first Fresh Air Art Celebration was held July 24.
The event had around 40 artists and was well-attended — even with the 96-degree heat. This past year, it was moved to May 14, and although there was a bit of rain in the morning, it cleared and made for a sunny day. This year it will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The Larson Gallery Guild board, now consisting of 17 members, began earnestly in September to prepare for its third annual celebration. A signup form was posted online, and by the beginning of May, 40 artists had registered. The committee met regularly over the months, walked the course at the Greenway, and found generous support from 25 sponsors. Funds raised from the celebration go toward programming at the Larson Gallery, which is a nonprofit organization.
Artists will begin setting up in the morning for a noon opening. Although the artists each pay a $45 entry fee, 100% of the art sale proceeds go directly to the artist. Artists are provided a space in Sarg Hubbard Park, but they provide their own tent. There is no admission fee for visitors.
You can purchase art from local artists and visit with them as well at the Fresh Air Art Celebration. In addition to the artist spaces, you can enjoy music in the afternoon by the Test Tube Poets. Food vendors, such as What I Crave, Yakima Ice Co., Home Thai Food and Graze Craze, will also be available.
This year, the committee has also arranged for a beer and wine garden, where you can enjoy beer from Cowiche Creek Brewing Co. and wine from Alexandria Nicole. A donation has also been made by Selah Springs Brewing Co.
A favorite from last year, the children’s activity tent will also return and be bigger with a second tent.
The Fresh Air Art Celebration will run until 5 p.m. Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park. Again, admission is free.
