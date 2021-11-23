Collaboration Coffee is now hosting what it calls “Shop Local Sundays.” The café is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and artists are there to sell their wares. This past Sunday, Amanda Ontiveros, H.R. Emi, Kiara Castro and Victoria Urrutia were featured.
The pace was busy and lively, yet I was able to see and appreciate the work of Lorelei Kruger in her exhibit, "Scorpio," which opened on Nov. 4.
The artist statement says Kruger “is a digital artist from the Yakama Nation and the owner of Lucky Arrow Creations. She was born and raised on the Yakama Nation reservation where she resides with her husband, their five children and their granddaughter. Lorelei took up screen printing as a hobby in 2012 and learned to draw by watching drawing tutorials on YouTube.”
Kruger took her art down the digital path after acquiring an iPad Pro in late 2017.
Maddie Hicks, owner of Collaboration Coffee, shared that “digital art has been around for quite a while but recently we see it more and more from local and global artists alike. Digital art on the whole is thriving; it's an area where innovation and new methods are being created all the time, and we think that's something to celebrate.”
Around the time she began creating digital art, Kruger launched her small business, Lucky Arrow Creations, with the intent of making wearable art that “could be appreciated by humans of any background,” or, as she says, “from my Native soul for every soul.”
Kruger’s Mother, Atwai Chris Jim, “was a big influence in her designs,” she stated. “Chris was an artist in Yakama traditional ways. She was a flat bag weaver, a bead worker and a sewist. Chris, along with her siblings and Lorelei’s stepfather, instilled in Lorelei the importance of knowing her heritage as well as many Yakama cultural practices.”
You can enjoy “Scorpio” at Collaboration Coffee through Dec. 13.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
