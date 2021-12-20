Maddie Hicks, owner of Collaboration Coffee, is ready to start a series of First Fridays kicking off Jan. 7 with an opening for the exhibit “Fluidity” featuring the work of Esmeralda Vasquez.
Vasquez says her interest in art “started in preschool, just after my sister taught me how to color inside the lines. Eventually, I started making my own lines, and my fascination with color and shape grew into a love for art and design. The way that a piece of art can activate specific emotions for people and propose a new way of thinking has always interested me.”
In this exhibit you can see work in a variety of media, including drawing, oil and digital graphics.
“The way that I process thoughts, phrases and personal experiences shows through in my work,” says Vasquez. “This is why I’m drawn to using symbolism. I love how it creates a space for anyone to view and interpret things in their own way while still holding an underlying message. The line work that I do stems from the desire to feel free and weightless. This is most definitely something that I developed as I grew up and struggled to find my identity. I’ve accepted that I’m always evolving and my fluidity is a beautiful thing.”
Symbolism is illustrated in one of her works called “Social Karma.” Says Vasquez: “I wanted to highlight what I’ve learned and observed about the symbolism behind the pink triangle, and find a way to represent it through this design. In the 1930s, Nazi concentration camps would use a downward-pointing pink triangle as a badge of shame to identify homosexual and bisexual men. in the 1980s, the LGBTQ community strongly reclaimed the pink triangle as a positive symbol of empowerment and self-identity. It was used among protesters to raise awareness of its history.
"In this painting, you see a pink triangle, a green circle, a purple rectangle, and a bold black line. Each element serves as a symbol.”
“In the 1990s, the pink triangle was first enclosed by a green circle to represent ‘safe spaces’ for marginalized groups of people. It is commonly used on university campuses and workplaces in alliance with those of the LGBTQ community. Specifically 1998, when the bisexual pride flag was first designed by Michael Page, who was inspired by the 'Bi Angles' symbol designed by Liz Nania.
"The colors in the bisexual pride flag are separated in three horizontal lines: pink, purple and blue. Pink represents sexual attraction to the same gender. Blue represents sexual attraction to the opposite gender (or a different gender in the case of nonbinary). Purple, the result of these two colors, represents the sexual attraction to two or more genders. I painted the purple rectangle as a nod to the flag, and bisexuality. The green circle is a nod to safe spaces. And the pink triangle inspired this whole painting. I first learned about the meaning behind the pink triangle from the book 'Queer X Design' by Andy Campbell.”
The exhibit “Fluidity” will officially kick off from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 7, but you can view it now through Jan. 31.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.