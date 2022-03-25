The current exhibit “Influencers” by artist Samantha Lee is so named because much of her work is inspired by artists and people in history. She says that the pieces on display at Collaboration Coffee are inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, Andy Warhol and Botticelli.
“This is a completely different set from my artwork at Windows Alive,” Lee says, “I’m a big fan of art history, conceptual, and influential women, so you’ll see much of that there.” Every piece in this show is influenced by what she has read, experienced, or inspired.
“When it comes to art, I’ve delved into subject matter that ranges from political statements to social statements, to erotic art and pop culture,” Lee says.
“Sometimes, I get infatuated with people in history and paint something as a tribute. I’m a big fan of great minds, interesting characters in fiction, and more profound concepts. Some pieces have layers of thought, life experience, reading, or underlying meaning. Some things were purely just for fun, experimentation, or learning. I sketch and journal my ideas. I paint on canvas and digitally.
For the current exhibit “Influencers,” she writes, “It took a long time to build a cohesive work set. I tend to make things at random, but gradually, this work came together by a happy accident of a theme over the years. In a nutshell, I read a lot. I study other artists, and I’m a huge fan of art history. I get enamored with people in history, from Da Vinci to Cleopatra.”
Lee describes that some of these pieces are purely conceptual, with experimentation with color and texture will show throughout.
“Influencers” is on display at Collaboration Coffee through March 31.
