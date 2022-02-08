“When Ghost's attempt to start a human sled racing company failed, he was at his lowest. Until he discovered snowmobiles. Most weekends, you can find him chasing powder on his Mountain Cat Alpha with a frozen tongue and mini icicles under his nose. Now it's his turn to yell MUSH!"
This story describes the painting “Husky-varna” by artist Leanna Zeibak, a pet portrait and landscape artist living in Yakima. Her exhibition, “It's A Dog’s World," is currently on exhibit at Oak Hollow Gallery.
As you peruse the exhibit, you will come across a painting of a poodle with cucumber slices over her eyes. For the artist, artworks like this all have an accompanying story: “Coco wouldn't consider herself high maintenance. When she's not at her favorite day spa, she is actually quite active and enjoys a good jaunt through the agility course, at which she excels. Her secret? An impeccable sense of style and extra fluffy hair. The judges can't resist.”
Zeibak’s fun personality shows through her work and her writing, particularly of herself: “When she's not painting or sketching, she can be found perfecting her bagel recipe, four-wheeling with her husband, or playing outside with their two dogs.”
“Bruiser may be considered a 'toy' breed, but he's the last dog you'd want to toy with,” describes “The Boss is In," a painting of a dog with a cigar in a large brown chair. “Being a Chihuahua comes with certain responsibilities and all of the dogs in the neighborhood answer to him. His general rule when it comes to humans? Guilty until providing treats. It does keep Bruiser up at night to know that he can't get dressed for the day without human help -- something he's determined to one day overcome.”
Although it may be a dog’s world in this exhibit, I happen to know she paints cats, too, as I have one in my office. My cat is painted as if he were a maharaja, which I am sure he thinks he is.
All of the 18 dogs in the exhibit seem to be content with their lot in life. “Otto's favorite spot is right in the sun,” describes the painting “Chill Out,” “whether it's a day at the beach or a patch of sunlight streaming into the living room, he's on it. The truth is, Otto wasn't always this relaxed. In his younger days, he was quite the barker. Just ask the neighbors.”
Yet whatever their story, you will find their "ruff" personalities captured on canvas.
“Its A Dog’s World" will be on exhibit through Feb. 25.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
