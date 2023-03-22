On March 3, I was sitting again in Collab Coffee, enjoying a First Friday art opening. As part of the evening event, the artists who are currently showing in Collab Coffee stand up and share some background about themselves and their work.
The first of two exhibiting artists, Janice La Verne Baker, shared her feelings about the space. “The energy of art surrounds this place,” Baker said. “Art is a bridge between people.” She also noted that this bridge could cross age groups.
Her work spans the top row of the wall, with the artwork of Eugenia Hepworth Petty running below. They both work in collage, a technique in which various materials such as paper, photographs, fabric and other found objects are cut, torn and arranged on a surface. The pieces can overlap or be layered, creating more dimension to the piece.
Baker says, “I love stories; most of my work is autobiographical.”
Baker also took the time to talk about how she encourages other artists. She is part of the Portal Project, a group that collects arts and crafts materials and redistributes them to people who can use them.
Petty considers herself not only an artist but also a writer and photographer. She lived in Ukraine while she was in the Peace Corps and completed a great deal of work in black-and-white photography.
Although she loves black and white, her husband, Leon, always told her she really needed to work with color. She says her “joy is working with mixed media and collage; I get in the zone.”
“I have so much fun doing mixed media,” she says. “This is a safe place I can be who I am.”
You can view the work of Eugenia Petty and Janice Baker through the end of March at Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St. in Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.