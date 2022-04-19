On First Friday in downtown Yakima, I attended the opening of “Claiming Space: LGBTQIA+ Self Portrait Show” at Collaboration Coffee.
Enjoying a break in the evening when the artists speak, I heard from Janice La Verne Baker, who create a self-portrait with a figure in the center and floating pink spheres surrounding her with letters in the center.
The letters in the center: “A for Amazon, Ally and Artist. The D for dyke, L for lesbian, Q for queer, C for compassion and O for outsider,” La Verne Baker said.
She added: “I make work that explores emotion. I make work that is autobiographical. I make work that is about longing. I make work about history. I explore issues of gender and identity. I explore my self-concept. I shed light on what it means to be born female. I try not to judge my art. I try to just keep working. I trust that more will be revealed, always.”
Artist Jo-Anne Carlson, who also has work in the exhibit, writes: “It’s curious, this word ‘artist.’ The meaning is layered, depending on philosophy, experience, culture. But to me, it signifies the struggle for creation in a busy, complex world where there are far too many distractions.
“There are days when I stare at the canvas,” she says, “expecting inspiration to somehow be imbued in paint and brush strokes, and spend hours with nothing to show for the strain on my retinas. And then, there is a moment of clarity, where I can’t get my hands to move fast enough, or there aren’t enough colors to portray my vision.”
Says artist Wendy McAleer: “I believe that art is not a statement, but rather a conversation. The artist begins it, and the audience continues it. With art, more than anywhere else, that conversation is deeply personal, reflecting the passions of the audience as much as the artist, and I am continuously grateful for the chance to be a part of that.”
“Claiming Space” can be seen at Collaboration Coffee through May 3.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
