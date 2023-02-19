Living in the Northwest, artist Paul Henderson was first inspired by the natural environment during fishing, hunting and camping trips with his father and family.
In his biography at paulhendersonart.com, it notes that these outings “inspired his interest,” and he began his first sketching and drawings. “Drawing was an entertaining and rewarding hobby for him,” the bio says, noting that after a very short time, his drawings became more detailed and meticulous.
After college graduation, he began to study art seriously, attending several college-level evening courses in art.
While working full time, Henderson spent the next several years experimenting and improving. His goal during this transition was to “free himself from the meticulous restraint,” -- one that was self-imposed, according to his biography.
Henderson dedicated his evenings and weekends to studying under several accomplished artists and gained invaluable experience. Don Crook taught Henderson the “intense discipline required in composition, color, and detail.” As he was mentored, he slowed down and observed the subtle color changes. He attended two out-of-state workshops conducted by Daniel E. Green, a portrait painter and pastel artist.
Then for a period of four years, he taught art classes to young children, high school students, and adults, helping them “improve their strengths and remain true to themselves.” He also began printing limited editions of his original art.
Since 2009, he has worked on experimental paintings “inspired by the movie 'Julie and Julia', in which Julie was inspired to do almost two recipes a day for a year from Julia Child's famous cookbook. After seeing this movie, Henderson “was inspired to do a 'modern and experimental painting' series: two per week for a year. But I didn't quite make that, painting 90 instead of 104.”
He decided to take most of 2010 and just experiment again. He said he “has literally set my creative juices on fire and will continue in 2011 with even more creative experiments in techniques and media.”
He said he loves to try different methods. “It keeps him fresh and invigorated,” the biography notes. “After all, variety is the spice of life.”
You can view the work of Paul Henderson at Oak Hollow Gallery, 601 N. First St., Yakima, through Friday.
