On Friday, Sept. 1, the Boxx Gallery will open the seventh annual “Images of the Shrub-Steppe”, a juried art exhibition featuring diverse visual art inspired by the shrub-steppe, our unique ecosystem in the Yakima Valley.
Shrub-steppe is a type of arid landscape, made up of native perennial grasses, shrubs and flowering plants. Historically, shrub-steppe dominated the landscape of Eastern Washington, but today less than half of Washington's shrub-steppe remains.
The exhibit, a collaboration between Cowiche Canyon Conservancy (CCC) and Boxx Gallery, features a wide range of media, including painting, photography, collage and sculpture. This year’s contest is juried by PUNCH Projects.
From its 10-year history as a gallery in Seattle to its current initiative as a rural art collective, PUNCH has worked to promote visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities. In its ongoing effort to promote artwork that is thoughtful, fresh and contemporary, coupled with a desire to bridge urban-rural connections further, PUNCH Projects seeks to support the cultural vibrancy of rural art scenes by spurring creative awareness, cross-cultural engagement and economic vitality.
Artists featured in this exhibit are Barrett, Abbie Birmingham, Becky Blair, Betsy Bloomfield, Jennifer Boyer, Gretchen Bracher, Dan Burbank, Mary Carpenter, David Carrothers, Jay Carskadden, Sara Cate, Mary Duke, Joan Eckman, Elizabeth Fletcher, WD Frank, Kate Green, Ana Li Gresham & Doug Lewis, David Hagen, Meghann Halfmoon, Tarra Hall, Michael Jach, Mary Jepsen, Mary Lamery, Sara Lawrence, Susann Lowary, Hollye Maxwell, Larisssa McCartney, Pat Miller, Elizabeth Montes de Oca, Alicia Odell, Heidi OMalley, Jeffrey Reynolds, Dorothy Richards, Nona Schulz, Diana Tuck and Cecilia Vogt.
This exhibition highlights the work of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, a local nonprofit organization conserving shrub-steppe habitat and connecting people to the land through recreation and education programs. CCC owns and manages over 7,288 acres of land and offers 40 miles of trails for nonmotorized recreation.
The exhibit opens at noon Friday. Opening weekend kicks off with an Artists’ Reception at 5 p.m. Friday. The Juror’s Award and CCC’s Director’s Award will be presented to artists at 6 pm.
The exhibit will also feature two special speaking events: On Saturday, Sept. 9,from 5 to 6 p.m., Cy Philbrick (Cowiche Canyon Conservancy) will give a short talk on art and ecology called “Beyond Sight: Exploring Animal Senses in Shrub-Steppe.” On Saturday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 6 p.m., three featured artists – Betsy Bloomfield, and Ana Li Gresham and Doug Lewis (Juror’s Award Winner for their piece ‘The Waning of the Pygmy Rabbit’) -- will give an artists talk on the processes, stories and inspiration behind their work.
“Images of the Shrub-Steppe” will run through Oct. 8 at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton.
