The Seasons Performance Hall and the Larson Gallery have a relationship that has produced events and exhibitions over the years. The most recent result of this partnership is a new exhibit of artist Deborah Ann that will open Friday.
Deborah says she became enamored with textiles in the early 1960s when she took up weaving. “I built frame looms and three-dimensional armatures on which to create textiles.” Later she was loaned a floor loom, then eventually bought her own loom. “Tapestries and yards of beautiful fabric came off of them,” she says, “I also created large and small macramé’ or crocheted pieces.”
By the early 1970s, she wanted more control of her sculptural work and gravitated to commercial fabrics. To her, “the ideas were endless; sculptural cars, people and household objects using fabric for sculptures. Then came the two-dimensional wall art I still do today. It has been a long journey as the art form became more accepted in art circles and techniques were developed, my methods and style changed. More thread, more surface design with pencils, markers, and paint. It is an endless progression that I will never outgrow.”
When asked about her subject matter, she states “whatever strikes me at the time. Mostly it is my life experiences, my passions, and experimentation. I am passionate about showing the people in this world who are invisible.”
“They are from other cultures or our very own streets. They are forgotten children or elders. They all have a story to tell,” she explains, “I love the beauty I see in my landscape or flower gardens. Fallen leaves are as attractive as spring blooms. All can be the subject of my fabric artwork.”
During the pandemic, Ann has tried many new techniques such as dying and discharging dye on canvas before developing her subject, working in a more minimalist style, and expressing much of her design using Shiva Paint Stik rather than fabric piecing. “I know many of these art pieces are considered multimedia rather than strictly fabric art,” she says.
The exhibit of work by Deborah Ann will open Friday in the Gallery Bistro at The Seasons Performance Hall from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy the music of Rondi & Bart (Rondi Marsh and Bart Roderick) while you enjoy the show.
