This Saturday, the Larson Gallery is excited to open the Art Works Northwest exhibition. The show highlights work from an artist cooperative whose membership consists of over 60 artists in the Tri-Cities and surrounding area. The goal of Art Works Northwest is to promote local artists via exhibits and shows by developing working relationships with local businesses and galleries to exhibit art, mentor emerging artists and educate the public about the arts.
The exhibition came as a suggestion from Larson Gallery Guild member Patrick Fleming, who, as an artist, has participated in the Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition at the Larson Gallery and is also part of Art Works Northwest.
I decided that since I did not know this particular group of artists personally, I would curate the exhibit and choose the 45 works to be displayed. This was a chance for the local community to see what is being created by other regional artists outside of Yakima.
The 24 artists that will have work in this exhibit are Karen Powers, Diana McPherson, Margo Fox, Rosemarie Quirk, Sally Green, Marcia Wyatt, Amber Prejean, Paula Bashforth, Leo Bowman, Yu-Heng Dade, William Hermanns, Stephanie Bucci, Barbara Sutton, Claire Hastings, Shanna MacPherson, Carol Betker, Maja Shaw, Denise Wagner, Marsha Bates, Terri Rice, Pam Sharp, Geneva Carroll, Mary McGuire and w.e. McMillin.
Terri Rice, exhibit chairman, told me the art group began in 2010 and was then known as Cyberart 509. Said Rice: “In 2019 we became a 501c3 not-for-profit art group. However, the original group name did not convey our scope of artists or their mission. In 2021, the board of directors voted to change the name to Art Works Northwest which is more representational of our mission and our artists.
“Our artists range from low-key but highly skilled hobby artists to seasoned professionals, all wishing to take the next step on their journey, whether it be learning new approaches through mentoring, learning better marketing or learning art business skills.”
Art Works Northwest accomplishes these goals through one-on-one mentorships, classes, and social events for its members, and through organized displays at various venues curated by our group. Our group offers free professional hanging systems to businesses for a two-year commitment to allow Art Works Northwest members to display their art. Art Works Northwest curates these exhibits and sales of the art.
“Our commitment to the community,” Rice says, “is to not only show our artists' talents but to inform the public about the process of making art. This is done through speaking engagement and artists’ receptions. In addition, many of our artists enjoy teaching.”
The exhibit runs from Saturday, March 19, to April 23, 2022. The Larson Gallery is on the campus of Yakima Valley College in its new location, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
