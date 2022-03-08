“There are days when I stare at the canvas, expecting inspiration to somehow be imbued in paint and brush strokes, and spend hours with nothing to show for the strain on my retinas,” says Jo-Anne Carlson, an artist whose work is currently on exhibit at the Oak Hollow Gallery.
“And then,” she goes on, “there is a moment of clarity, where I can’t get my hands to move fast enough, or there aren’t enough colors to portray my vision. Finicky, this artist within, but I know no other way to create. I can only wait and see.”
Carlson says she loves exploring the abstract world through acrylic painting and dabbling in black-and-white photography.
Rosie Saldaña, who curated the exhibit, says “Jo-Anne’s work is captivating. The colors and texture she uses on her work create these beautiful abstract depictions. Her work is powerful and even though her pieces are full of "happy" color you can still see an underlying sense of sadness."
Carlson is a Jamaican native who moved to Yakima in 2019. We first met when she was working at the front desk of the Yakima Valley Museum.
Her work also appears currently in the “Queens Only” exhibit at the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center. She conveys that she thinks “it’s curious, the word ‘artist.’ The meaning is layered, depending on philosophy, experience, culture. But to me, it signifies the struggle for creation in a busy, complex world where there are far too many distractions.”
Carlson is also a singer-songwriter and has performed in the Larson Gallery. The visitors at the exhibit asked if she could perform in the fall, so she is scheduled to perform for the opening of “Intersections,” an exhibit of work by the Women Painters of Washington.
The exhibit of Carlson’s work, titled “An Abstract Viewpoint,” will be on display through March 25 at Oak Hollow Gallery in Yakima.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
