Dragons love tacos.
Preschool children and their families are invited to meet Taco Dragon on the Yakima Valley Libraries story time tour, starting this Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The featured character on this year’s story time tour is Taco Dragon, a character in “Dragons Love Tacos,” a popular children's book written by Adam Rubin.
Each stop on the tour will feature stories, songs, games, crafts and an appearance by Taco Dragon. Participants will be able to take home a souvenir picture with Taco Dragon.
Storytime tour dates and locations are as follows:
• Selah Library, 106 S. Second St.: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
• Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St.: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
• Granger Library, 508 Sunnyside Ave.: 3 p.m. Monday, March 20.
• Terrace Heights Library, 4011 Commonwealth Road: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.
• West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave.: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
• Sunnyside Library, 621 Grant Ave.: 11 a.m. Friday, March 24.
• Moxee Library, 255 W. Seattle Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.