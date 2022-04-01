Games, rides and fair food are all on the agenda as the Spring Break Carnival begins its 2022 run at State Fair Park in Yakima.
The event opened Friday, April 1, 2022, and will continue until April 10.
Wristbands cost $30 and include unlimited rides and two carnival games for a single day per person. Rides require 7 to 9 tickets and games require 1-10 tickets without a wristband. Tickets are 50 cents each or it's $50 for 120 tickets and $100 for 250 tickets.
Hours vary each day of the event, with it opening at noon on weekends and 2 p.m. on weekdays.
