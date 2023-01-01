Before the internet swung a wrecking ball into even the biggest and most corporate of record labels, small independent companies — and the rock bands signed by them — had a few moments of glory.
Indies like SubPop, Matador and Chicago’s Touch and Go offered upstart bands in rock and other genres a chance to put their music out with few concessions to corporate executives and their narrow-minded pursuit of profit — although the finances of independent labels, as we’ll mention later, could be rather sketchy.
Uncle Tupelo, and the better-known bands Son Volt and Wilco that resulted from it, is a great example of how an independent band on an independent label had a big influence on rock music in the 1990s and beyond. Eventually.
Uncle Tupelo was far from the only band making waves in the early 1990s. The story of grunge and its rise into the mainstream is well known here in the Pacific Northwest. In particular, the release of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album on Sept. 24, 1991, is seen as the rocket that launched the grunge/alternative era of rock and caused the sudden demise of 1980s-associated heavy metal hair bands.
Of course, real history is seldom that simple. A full year before Nirvana released their major-label breakthrough, another upstart band from the Midwest released an album combining punk rock attitude and power chords with the sounds and subject matter of old-school country music.
“No Depression” was Uncle Tupelo’s first and, many would say, best album … but since I don’t own it on vinyl (I bought the early 2000s reissue on CD, after my cassette version wore out), today’s column deals with UT’s second album, “Still Feel Gone.” Some fans, including original Uncle Tupelo drummer Mike Heidorn — believe it’s the best record they recorded in their brief career, and it certainly has its share of great songs.
But first, a little history about Uncle Tupelo and its role in kick-starting the 1990s rock genre of alt-country — which many fans simply called “No Depression” music as the influence and legacy of the first album continued to grow.
High school buddies and music nerds Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy grew up in Belleville, a declining factory town near the Mississippi River in southern Illinois — not quite a hotbed for pop music. But Tweedy joined Farrar and his two older brothers to grind out cover songs and, eventually, a few punk rock-oriented originals for local high school dances and parties.
Eventually, Jay Farrar and Tweedy recruited Heidorn to bash the drum kit, and the trio became Uncle Tupelo, playing local clubs in nearby St. Louis and eventually Midwestern college towns.
As noted in detail by rock journalist Greg Kot in his excellent book about Wilco, “Learning How to Die,” UT mixed the hardcore punk of The Minutemen with the country instrumentation and harmony of the Carter Family and Hank Williams. Tweedy and (especially) Farrar wrote lyrics that documented the problems of small-town Middle America and the working class struggles in towns like Belleville.
This combination of musical styles and lyrical themes began on Uncle Tupelo’s debut, which includes Farrar-sung gems “Graveyard Shift” and “Whiskey Bottle.”
It continues on “Still Feels Gone,” with Farrar expertly bridging the hard-soft and fast-slow dynamic in “Postcard,” an album highlight that opens Side 2. “Looking for a Way Out” and “Still Be Around” explore similar themes of both liking and loathing small-town life, despite its limitations.
The biggest difference between “No Depression” and “Still Feel Gone” is Tweedy’s contributions, with his guitar and bass-playing and songwriting abilities growing exponentially between the two albums.
“Gun” and “If That’s Alright” open and close the album, and showcase the range of musical styles Tweedy would bring to his band, Wilco.
A bitter, personal feud between Tweedy and Farrar ended Uncle Tupelo, which played its final show in May 1994 just as it was beginning to build a larger fan base. Perhaps because of this acrimony, both have downplayed UT’s importance in starting the alt-country genre.
“When we were waiting in line to see the Stray Cats or INXS in St. Louis, Jay and I weren’t thinking we were country-rock visionaries,” Tweedy told Kot in his book.
But after future bands such as the Old 97s, Whiskeytown, the Bottle Rockets and others followed the Uncle Tupelo blueprint, there’s no denying that the boys from Belleville, Ill., discovered a new and “alternative” route for country-rock hybrids.
Finally, a few words about the album cover pictured with this column. I bought this record in the mid-1990s, after helping my brother-in-law and his wife move to Urbana, Ill., at a cool store called Record Swap in downtown Urbana (it’s still there, and has been since 1979).
If you look closely at the cover, underneath the photo of Jay and Jeff you’ll see the titles of Uncle Tupelo’s second and third albums. The latter, “March 16-20, 1992,” is imaginatively titled after the four days they recorded it, in Atlanta, with the guidance, support and production of REM guitarist Peter Buck.
The March album is a fine record in its own right, but it purposefully dialed down the loud guitars in favor of mandolin, pedal steel and banjo, with a few more traditional instruments such as accordion and violin thrown in. The third album was, as the band’s manager told rock journalist Kot, “a big FYou to the rock scene,” just as UT was beginning to make some headway there.
Anyway, my point is that “Still Feel Gone” and “March 16-20, 1992” were both originally released separately by Rockville Records, in 1991 and 1992, respectively — but at some point, this double album was put out on vinyl to capitalize on UT’s growing popularity as the band split from the smaller label for Sire Records in 1993. (Tweedy, Farrar and Heidorn would eventually receive a legal settlement from Rockville after being screwed out of thousands of dollars in royalties by the record label).
I can’t find an official explanation or release date for this double album anywhere online, but it was sitting in a Midwest record store in 1995, so I bought it and have enjoyed listening to both discs on my turntable ever since. Hopefully Farrar, Tweedy and Heidorn eventually got a few pennies in royalties out of my purchase!
