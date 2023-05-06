When we revisited the 50th anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon” in this space awhile back, it occurred to me that one member of Pink Floyd who played a big role in writing and recording the music for that album — and the band’s founder, who helped inspire it — were no longer around for the celebration.
And while they were still on the right side of the ground compared to former colleagues Rick Wright and Syd Barrett, the surviving members of the Floyd (Roger Waters, Nick Mason and David Gilmour) are all in their late 70s. Shorter of breath and one day closer to death, indeed.
We’ve lost quite a few great rock, pop, soul, R&B and country music stalwarts over the past decade, and unfortunately superb singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot joined the list May 1 in a Toronto hospital. He was 84.
So in honor of a folk, rock, country and pop performer I’ve enjoyed for many years, I’m shelving my previously planned column and bending the rules by reviewing a record that came out before I was born in 1972 — Gordon’s debut, “Lightfoot!”, which was released in 1966.
Several songs on this album, such as “For Loving Me,” “Early Morning Rain” and “Ribbon of Darkness,” already had been hits for other artists including country star Marty Robbins, folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, and the King himself, Elvis Presley.
Gord wrote them all, and many others performed by early-1960s folk contemporaries Pete Seeger, the Kingston Trio, Judy Collins and Bob Dylan.
Listening to his debut album 57 years after it was recorded, what jumps out is Lightfoot’s young, strong, rich baritone voice (and occasional whistling, such as on the standout track “Ribbon of Darkness”) above the simple arrangements on six- and 12-string acoustic guitars. No drummer is credited among the backing musicians because no drums are played on the record.
While many livelier and more popular Lightfoot songs would hit the upper reaches of the U.S. singles charts in the 1970s, these early tunes remained popular with Gordon’s fans and on his set list as he continued to tour through the 2000s, 2010s and even the beginning of this year, before failing health forced him to cancel dates in mid-April.
My wife and I enjoyed his performance March 11, 2009, at the Adler Theater in Davenport, Iowa. Pulling up the set list (thank you, Google) shows he opened the show with a personal favorite of mine, the humorous “Cotton Jenny,” and closed the main set with his breakthrough early-1970s hit, “If You Could Read My Mind.”
Among the encore was a complete rendition of the rollicking “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” an early-career highlight by one of Canada’s greatest songwriters written to celebrate the nation’s 100th birthday on Jan. 1, 1967.
And at some point during the show — I think before he played “Sundown” or “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” — Gord acknowledged his age by admitting his still-strong voice needed the help of a capo to adjust the key of his earlier songs, as 60-something Lightfoot no longer could reach all the notes 20-something Lightfoot could reach with ease.
Finally, a few words about Lightfoot’s most famous song … especially if you grew up or ever lived in the Upper Midwest. If you’re reading this online or with access to a computer, there’s a YouTube video that has some great images to accompany the music of Gord’s mid-1970s epic, “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Every year, as the “gales of November” blew across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Lightfoot’s tribute to the 29 men who died aboard the Great Lakes freighter is a reminder of the hardships and dangers faced by those who transport iron ore and other goods in all types of weather.
I lived in the Upper Peninsula from 1997 through 1999 and visited the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, where there is a thorough and moving exhibit about the Fitz’s last ride and its tragic ending on Nov. 10, 1975. As Lightfoot’s song notes, the men now entombed in the giant iron wreckage at the bottom of Lake Superior were about 15 miles away from the safety of the bay upon which the museum sits — an eerie thought as you look out across the water.
Lightfoot visited the museum and met with family members of the Edmund Fitzgerald crew one day before the 40th anniversary of its sinking, on Nov. 9, 2015 (he wanted the actual anniversary one day later to be about the ship and the men who died).
And on May 2, 2023, the day after Lightfoot’s death, the church bell rang for him at the Mariners’ Church in De-troy-et (hey, he needed an extra syllable for the song).
This past week, the church bell chimed 30 times — for the 29 men on the Edmund Fitzgerald, and for the man who memorialized them so wonderfully. Their legend, and Gordon Lightfoot’s music, will live on, from the Chippewa on down.
