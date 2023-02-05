There’s a great scene in the 1984 “mockumentary” movie “This Is Spinal Tap” where Rob Reiner, portraying a documentary filmmaker, asks band members about their album reviews.
When he gets to the Spinal Tap album “Shark Sandwich,” the rock magazine review he quotes is short and to the point: “Sh*% Sandwich.”
The band (and viewers) have a good laugh over that one, but life imitated art a couple of years later when, in Musician magazine, reviewer J.D. Considine summed up the self-titled 1986 album by supergroup GTR with three other letters: “SHT.”
With a glowing review like that, no wonder 14-year-old me had to run out and buy the record! And 50-year-old me will now review the GTR album a bit more thoroughly, and with quite a bit more appreciation.
GTR is an aptly-named band featuring the lead guitarists from two of the 1970s greatest prog-rock groups: Steve Hackett of Genesis and Steve Howe of Yes. They picked up relatively unknown musicians for lead vocals (Max Bacon), bass (Phil Spalding) and drums (Jonathan Mover) and voila — a major-label rock band was born.
I should briefly explain that supergroups were quite a thing in 1980s rock, as classic rock bands of the 1960s and ’70s broke up and the spare parts reformed into Asia, Bad English, The Firm and other groups featuring famous players and singers from Bad Company, Journey, Led Zeppelin and Yes.
In fact, Howe and keyboardist Geoff Downes had worked together in both Yes and Asia, perhaps prompting Downes to serve as producer for the GTR album.
So how does an album whose songs are basically all written by two of progressive rock’s greatest guitarists sound? Well, the G, T and R of “guitar” are in the name for a reason — you’ll hear plenty of solos and high-voltage riffs, with both guitarists performing a solo instrumental track on each side of the record.
Synthesizers and high-tech guitar effects that dominated 1980s rock music weigh down GTR a bit, but having just replayed the entire album for the first time in many years, I think the songs — particularly uptempo numbers like “When the Heart Rules the Mind,” “Reach Out (Never Say No)” and “Imagining” — still sound great.
The Hackett instrumental, “Hackett to Bits,” sounds so much like an early-1970s Genesis song that I half expected Peter Gabriel to exclaim “a flower?” In the middle of it. (We’ll get to a Gabriel-era Genesis album in this column soon enough.)
But critics like Considine and other magazines (including Rolling Stone, which called the album “pointless, pompous guitar wank-o-rama”) weren’t totally wrong in their criticism. It does seem a painstaking effort was undertaken to provide Hackett and Howe with the exact same amount of guitar moments, probably down to the second.
The other members of GTR are basically studio hacks … although, in a show of financial goodwill, each of them gets exactly one songwriting credit among the 10 album tracks. I’m skeptical about that, since all of the songs have the same basic musical tone and structure — and the bass player, Spalding, doesn’t even play on the song he supposedly helped write, as Howe gets credit for the bass part.
Finally there are the lyrics, which show that while Hackett and Howe may be great guitarists, they can’t do much with words besides basic rhymes. For example, from Side Two opener “You Can Still Get Through”: “Stop, look and listen; Take it all in; Things you’ve been doing; Have gotten under your skin.” And when they get into a lyrical jam, cliched lines about “taking the stage by storm” or “trying to cross the borderline” bail them out.
Apparently, Neil Peart was not willing to lend his percussion and lyrical expertise to this supergroup.
(One other 1980s rock cliche, which Asia followed to a T on its first album cover: When in doubt, use a dramatic painting of a giant serpent rising. Fans will understand the meaning!)
None of that can detract from the enjoyment I had listening to these songs during the summer of 1986, as I transitioned from eighth grade into my freshman year of high school by spending hundreds of hours discovering and devouring classic rock records old (“Fragile” by Yes, “2112” by Rush) and new (self-titled albums by The Firm and GTR).
In the real world outside my bedroom, I was a tall, gangly 14-year-old who was “radioactive” in my ability to repel attention from the opposite sex, but with my records cranking and supergroup lyric sheets in hand, even I could be a rock guitar god.
• Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald-Republic. He listened to “GTR,” then watched “Spinal Tap” on a VHR, then wrote about both in the YH-R. Contact him at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.
