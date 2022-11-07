Way back in 1972, there was no such thing as TikTok. There also wasn’t any internet, no cameras to wear while riding a skateboard, no multiplatinum, stadium-filling band featuring Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.
But there was a very good version of Fleetwood Mac, and it made what in my humble opinion is the band’s best album, “Bare Trees.”
We’ll argue about that in a minute. First, let’s look at the origins and various lineups of Fleetwood Mac, before they sold roughly 147 million copies of “Rumours” and more recently dominated the internet with the “Dreams” TikTok video.
The U.K. group began life as a late-1960s blues band founded by lead guitarist and vocalist Peter Green, who named the group after its rhythm section, drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. The original lineup featured rhythm guitarist/vocal belter Jeremy Spencer, and soon added a third guitarist, Danny Kirwan.
Kirwan was aboard in 1968 when Fleetwood Mac Part 1 scored its first No. 1 hit in England, the instrumental “Albatross,” which featured a gently rocking Green and Kirwan guitar duet. It should be noted that the band’s debut album in 1967 also had a future hit: Green’s song “Black Magic Woman,” which would become famous several years later when covered by Santana.
British vocalist and keyboardist Christine Perfect joined the group (and eventually married John McVie) in 1970, as the band began to move from “pure” blues toward a more pop/rock sound. Unfortunately, Perfect’s arrival coincided with the drug-related mental decline of Green, who soon left the group.
On an early 1971 tour, according to Rolling Stone magazine, Spencer left the group’s hotel to “go get a magazine” and never returned. He eventually turned up in a religious cult — hey, it was the 1970s! At any rate, Fleetwood Mac replaced him with American guitarist and vocalist Bob Welch, who joined in time to contribute the excellent title track of the band’s 1971 “Future Games” album.
Which brings us to “Bare Trees,” an album probably best remembered for two songs: Kirwan’s jangly, rocking title track, and Welch’s acoustic ballad “Sentimental Lady,” which would only become a hit when it was re-recorded five years later as a peppier, slick solo record. (The solo version, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1977, is a prime example of what is now known as the “Yacht Rock” radio format).
There are plenty of other gems on “Bare Trees”: the wah-wah pedal drive of Kirwan’s “Danny’s Chant”; a spooky, atmospheric Welch number called “The Ghost”; and two great early Christine McVie songs, “Spare Me a Little of Your Love” and “Homeward Bound.” The former mid-tempo ballad would be part of Fleetwood Mac’s live set well into the 1970s, and the latter up-tempo number was inspired by McVie’s disdain for touring, as she sings, “I never want to see another aeroplane seat or another hotel room. …” (Fun fact: More than 45 years after writing the song, McVie was still on the road with Fleetwood Mac. It’s a living, I guess!)
“Bare Trees” was released in March 1972 and featured the contrasting, yet complementary guitar and songwriting styles of Kirwan and Welch. Kirwan was a solid guitarist whose melodic, sometimes heavier tone differed from Welch’s jazzier, folk-rock approach.
By the end of 1972, Kirwan would leave the group, but as the year began, he and Welch made the Mac a great live act whose blistering March 10, 1972, concert at the Paramount Theater in Seattle included most of the “Bare Trees” songs and a couple of Peter Green-era songs. I highly recommend finding this show on YouTube. (Search for “Fleetwood Mac live 1972 Seattle” and it will pop up, or click here for the link.)
Now for the debate: Most Fleetwood Mac fans would consider the early to mid-1970s era featuring Kirwan and Welch as forgettable once songwriting couple Nicks and Buckingham joined the group in 1975 and sent record sales and concert receipts into the stratosphere.
Look, there’s no question the Nicks/Buckingham/McVie/Fleetwood/McVie lineup wrote and recorded some great songs, and is by far the most popular incarnation of the band. I mean, Bill Clinton rode the popularity of “Don’t Stop” all the way to the White House! And you can still hear the USC marching band blast out “Tusk” during Trojan football games.
But for my money, the mix of songs on “Bare Trees” makes it the band’s ultimate LP. It has great “flow” and is an excellent example of a record meant to be enjoyed sequentially.
Side One is perfection, as Kirwan’s rockin’ “Child of Mine” opens the album, Welch’s “The Ghost” drifts through the speakers, McVie pounds the piano and belts out “Homeward Bound,” and the excellent Kirwan instrumental “Sunny Side of Heaven” closes things out.
Side Two has great sequencing, too, with the rocking of Kirwan’s “Bare Trees” and “Danny’s Chant” broken by the aforementioned Welch and McVie ballads. Another moody number, “Dust,” brings the record to an almost perfect close — with a brief poetry reading by “Mrs. Scarrott,” an elderly neighbor of the band’s U.K. commune, officially finishing off the LP.
“Bare Trees” is not a concept album, but the stark, barren cover shot and back-of-record sunset photos by John McVie combine with the songs to create great rock music for a late fall and winter day.
So feel free to blast “Rumours” on your car stereo, click on the “Dreams” TikTok video for the hundredth time, or endure TV car ads featuring the late-1980s hit “Everywhere” … but when you’re in the mood for the pinnacle of Fleetwood Mac’s early 1970s incarnation, plop the “Bare Trees” LP on your turntable and enjoy some relaxing “thoughts on a grey day.”
• Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald-Republic who, unlike Christine McVie, enjoys both music AND traveling. Contact him at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.
