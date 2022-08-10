Naches resident Mary Jo Locke started Sleepover Naches because she loved planning parties for her own children and their friends.
“I founded my business as a mom helping other moms,” said Locke. “Making memories with my kids and their friends is a real highlight in my life.”
What started as a hobby soon turned into a business. Sleepover Naches offers curated slumber party packages that can include fun individual indoor tents for little ones to sleep in or larger bell tents for a “glamping” experience. Balloon décor, such as garlands, columns or walls, are also available in a customized color scheme that provides a pop of color.
Sleepover Naches offers a number of fun themes for children’s sleepover packages, including Magical Unicorns, Cozy Campers and Marvelous Mermaids. Packages include handcrafted tents and balloon decorations to match the theme, as well as setup and takedown.
A new venture for Sleepover Naches is its “glamping” experiences, including a Ranger Bell Tent, which fits up to six comfortably, and themed décor. It’s perfect for weddings or a girl’s night in.
“Why should kids have all the fun?” Locke asked.
Locke said that whether someone’s budget is big or small, Sleepover Naches can help create the perfect party setup.
“Everyone has a budget they can stick with. So if it’s a couple of balloon arch kits from Amazon you need help with, I charge a small fee and do it. If you want half your house covered in balloons, I can do that, too,” she said.
Recently, Locke helped the Naches Valley PTSA by creating a balloon backdrop for the Ranger Run Fundraiser. The luau-themed balloon wall was a fun way for kids to pose for photos and capture the spirit of the event, one of Naches Valley Elementary School’s largest fundraisers of the year.
Locke said she wants customers to use their imaginations and enjoy memorable party experiences.
“Their imagination runs wild with these tents and themes. It’s great to see kids be kids and have fun and unplug for a while. It’s awesome see them be so inspired playing with their friends and family,” Locke said.
