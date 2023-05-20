If you grew up in the Yakima Valley, there’s a good chance you have memories of spending time at Skateland.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary this month, Skateland is home to first loves, bumps and bruises, birthday parties and fond memories.
John and Irene Eisenzimmer opened Skateland in 1948 at 2506 Old Town Road in Union Gap. It’s still at that location.
The Eisenzimmers were inspired by 1930s traveling roller rinks. With a portable floor, rinks would come to town, set up under a tent and give people a place to skate for a few days.
“My parents thought that might be a good way to make a living, but they didn’t want to do the traveling rink. So that’s when they opened up the skating rink in the Tri-Cities,” said Kim Eisenzimmer, owner of Skateland and son of John and Irene.
At that time, Yakima was larger than the Tri-Cities and had a shuttered skating rink, so the Eisenzimmers approached the Yakima City Council about running a clean, safe operation, Kim said.
The council agreed — provided the Eisenzimmers had a police matron on duty for all open skating sessions. The Eisenzimmers reopened the old Yakima skating rink, but bigger things were in their future.
Kim’s father was in the U.S. Army and fought in World War II. While he was away, his mother and grandmother ran the skating business.
“I thought that it was so cool about his mom and grandma. But being businesswomen back then, there was a fear if they hadn’t done a good job, your dad wouldn’t have had a business to come home to,” said Connie Eisenzimmer, Kim’s wife and co-owner of Skateland.
When John returned from the war, he was able to expand the family skating business through government grants.
First, the Eisenzimmers bought the land where Skateland sits now. An old Army theater in Medford, Ore., was being deconstructed, and before being green was a real concept, the Eisenzimmers used repurposed materials from the theater to construct their roller-skating center, Kim said.
“A lot of the materials became framework. Some of the areas may have hardwood floors from that theater. We used the theater seats. They did use new hardwood for the main floor. And then they finally opened in 1948. It was and kind of still is a work in progress,” Kim said.
There are still some areas of Skateland that are from the old Army theater, like the aluminum siding and roof and the hardwood floor under carpeted areas of the building.
Born in 1954, Kim grew up in Skateland.
“There was a little room that was joined to the ticket booth. They had a little bassinet for me, while my mom let people in,” Kim said.
During those early years, they only played organ music and skaters had to dress up. There were no blue jeans or T-shirts, Kim said.
In the late 1950s and 1960s, Kim’s dad utilized a deejay from radio station KMWX.
“Back in the day, KMWX was a top-40 station. They actually had a deejay broadcast from here,” Kim said.
The same family has owned Skateland in the same location for75 years.
“It’s made history. It’s the oldest in the Northwest, not just Washington, that’s still same family-owned and -operated,” Connie said.
“His parents were really ambitious. They operated it for 40 years before Kim took over completely.”
Not only did he grow up in Skateland, Kim had his first job there. He started working for his parents when he was 10 years old.
“One day I asked my dad, ‘Is there something I can do to help?’ And he put me to work scraping gum. And I’ve worked here ever since. And our kids all worked here, too,” Kim said.
Since the beginning, Skateland has offered skating lessons, because if you can skate well, you’re going to enjoy yourself more, Kim said.
“Our skating classes even include how to properly fall because so many people break their wrists, putting their hands out. It’s like second nature to try to catch yourself and that’s a huge no-no,” Connie said.
Skateland has lasted so long because it offers entertainment value, the Eisenzimmers said.
“We really try to offer our community a place that’s affordable and safe — you know, where kids and families can spend time together,” Kim said.
Kim was a junior in college when he took over the family business. Some years later, while managing a night session, he met Connie. They’ve been married for 30 years and skate from time to time with their kids and grandchildren.
“We see a pretty wide range of ages come into Skateland. It’s mostly kids and parents, but lots of times their grandparents come, too, whether they skate or not. We offer a special family rate to make it a bit more affordable,” Kim said.
“People have a lot of memories of the childhood or of their family, doing something together here.”
Patrons like sharing their memories, too. There is a ton of history and stories shared on the Skateland Facebook page.
“I met so-and-so here, I had my first kiss, I did this or that. We’ve had generations of birthdays, anniversaries here. It’s just amazing,” Connie said.
Some stories are shared in person, like when an older couple walked into Skateland to tell Connie and Kim about how they met at Skateland.
“They were probably around 75-ish. When they were young, they were on the skating floor, each standing on a number. They looked across at each other and it was love at first sight. They got married and stayed together a long, long time,” Connie said.
Staying open for 75 years is a feat, but it hasn’t been easy.
“We don’t know what the future holds. But you know, in the meantime, we just want to keep trying to do our best to provide good entertainment for families, for everyone. Like our motto says, ‘Rollin’ fun for everyone,’” Kim said.
