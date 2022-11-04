Sip and Stroll in downtown Yakima returns this year from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The annual fundraising event for the Downtown Association of Yakima and Drink Yakima pairs local craft beverage makers with downtown businesses. Strollers can sip drinks from local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet local craft beverage makers while participating downtown businesses may offer specials and promotions.
Tickets cost $25 and are available now at https://bit.ly/YH-Rsipandstroll, and the day of but there is a limited amount. Each ticket includes a souvenir glass, one drink ticket and a map of participating businesses.
Patrons will check in at the former K and K building, next to Ron’s Coins and Collectibles, 16 N. Third St. Additional drink tickets can be purchased there as well and at other specific locations on the Sip and Stroll route.
For a full list of participating downtown businesses and craft beverage makers, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rsipandstroll.
