Sip and Stroll in downtown Yakima returns this year from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The annual fundraising event for the Downtown Association of Yakima and Drink Yakima pairs local craft beverage makers with downtown businesses. Strollers can sip drinks from local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet local craft beverage makers while participating downtown businesses may offer specials and promotions.

Tickets cost $25 and are available now at https://bit.ly/YH-Rsipandstroll, and the day of but there is a limited amount. Each ticket includes a souvenir glass, one drink ticket and a map of participating businesses.

Patrons will check in at the former K and K building, next to Ron’s Coins and Collectibles, 16 N. Third St. Additional drink tickets can be purchased there as well and at other specific locations on the Sip and Stroll route.

For a full list of participating downtown businesses and craft beverage makers, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rsipandstroll.

Reach Sara Shields at sshields@yakimaherald.com.

Explore editor

Hi! I’m Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic. I’m a very outgoing and sociable person and I want to share with readers what’s going on in the Yakima Valley. I also want to hear from you. Let’s create strong community bonds over the fun events and fascinating people to meet in the area.  I’m Wapato born and raised and love meeting locals and transplants. I spend a lot of time supporting the Seattle Sounders as part of the Dry Side Supporters, raving about my rescue dog, Telly and hanging out at local gathering spots like restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars. Prior to working for YHR, I was a GIS Specialist for the Yakama Nation and take great pride in the 15 years I spent working for my tribe. I also coached middle school girls’ soccer in Wapato and worked the front desk at a tattoo/body piercing shop.  

