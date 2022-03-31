While the past two years have been slim pickings for weekend events, things have started to pick up lately in the Yakima Valley. Check the Yakima Herald-Republic’s new Explore section for more offerings, or the online calendar at: www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
Jazz in Prosser
The Green Room at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. in Prosser, will host the second of its monthly jazz concerts on Friday, featuring vocalist Meg Powers and Big Weezy’s BBQ.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with sets at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult for one set, $15 for two; and $5 for youths, 18 and under, for either or both sets. Tickets are available at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net and at the door.
Powers’ father, John Nelson, will play trumpet as her special guest. They will be accompanied by the Ben Macy Trio with Ben Macy on piano, Greg Lyman on bass and Don Kinney on drums.
Powers said she “has relished the opportunity to sing with CBC’s Freeform and Jazz Band, the Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra, and The Ben Macy Trio, as the power of music is best experienced in community.”
Anything for Selenas
Yakima! Are you ready to celebrate La Reina de la Cumbia?
She Se Puedo hosts the “Anything for Selenas” pop up, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m., Sunday. The two-day event will be at Buzzin’ Bees Coffee, 1704 S. First St. in Yakima. It will celebrate all things Selena, often called the “Queen of Tejano music,” who was tragically killed in 1995.
Food and drinks will be for sale, and more than 30 women-owned business vendors are expected to attend. DJ and karaoke music will be played and there will be a mechanical bull on Saturday.
Dress in your Selena inspired outfit and enter the Selena costume contest. To enter, you must take a picture the day of the event and tag @shesepuede_popup and use the hashtag #shesepuedeselenacontest.
Do you have recommendations for the new Explore section of the Yakima Herald-Republic? Reach out to Sara Shields at sshields@yakimaherald.com or call 509-577-7693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.