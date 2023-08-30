Ellensburg will play host to thousands of rodeo fans and fairgoers this Labor Day weekend.
The Kittitas County fairgrounds are at 901 E. Seventh Ave. in Ellensburg. The Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds are at 1010 E. Eighth St.
Kittitas County Fair admission costs $10 for 13 years and older, $6 for 60 years and older and 6-12 years old and free for ages 5 and younger and active service military with ID.
For a complete list of events and more information, visit www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com and ellensburgrodeo.com.
The schedule of events:
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Best of Best roping in partnership with the Ellensburg Rodeo, 10 a.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. Tickets available online at ellensburgrodeo.com.
• Ellensburg Hoedown in the downtown, 7 p.m., corner of Fourth and Pearl; free for all ages. The Dusty 45s will perform, plus activities for kids.
Thursday, Aug. 31
• Slack, 7 a.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. First go of timed events. Free.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Carnival and midway rides open noon, Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Rockin’ the Chutes concert, 8 p.m., Sawyer Brown with Chayce Beckham, Behind the Chutes beer garden. Tickets available online at ellensburgrodeo.com.
Friday, Sept. 1
• Slack, 9 a.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. Second go of timed events. Free.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Carnival and midway rides open noon, Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Behind the Chutes beer garden, 4:30- p.m.-1 a.m., Hollywood Yates performs.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, Patriot Night, 6:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m., University Way and Ruby Street, Grocery Outlet parking lot, $10 per person.
• Western parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown Ellensburg.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Behind the Chutes beer garden, 11-1 a.m., Carrie Cunningham and Kurt Van Meter perform.
• Carnival and midway rides open noon, Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, 12:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
• PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Sunday, Sept. 3
• Cowboy Church, 9 a.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, located in section KK (NE arena), open to the public.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Behind the Chutes beer garden, 11-1 a.m., Sammy Steele Band and Rodeo Rose Band perform.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, 11:45 a.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
• Carnival and midway rides open noon, Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Sunday night show, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Behind the Chutes beer garden, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Cort Carpenter performs.
• Ellensburg Rodeo Finals, 11:45 a.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
• Carnival and midway rides open noon, Kittitas Valley Event Center.
