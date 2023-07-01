The newly released season six of the acclaimed series "Black Mirror" finds its way to Netflix with five episodes, taking us and the franchise in a new direction.
Often called the modern-day "Twilight Zone," "Black Mirror" sets out to tell individual stories that are often slightly darker views of our world and what is to come of society. "Black Mirror" often uses political, technological and social drives to tell stories in this slightly twisted view of our world.
Originating on the BBC for its first two seasons in 2011, the show has grown on Netflix with four added seasons as well as a choose-your-own-adventure-created film, "Bandersnatch."
The show works on the basis that each episode is a singular story arc, keeping it all contained in the episode, including hidden Easter eggs of “tech” or other components hidden throughout episodes to keep the audience guessing if any of the episodes connect or work within the same world as each other.
The black mirror concept is often portrayed as a powered-off smartphone screen. The lightless, imageless screen is a mirrored reflection from the void of a dark screen. Many episodes touch bases of technology and reflect darker thoughts, skewed only slightly to see a glimpse on what could be in society.
Season six of "Black Mirror" make technology and politics less of the plot and more as tools to tell new stories while driving a little more superstition and murder mystery to our darker viewing pleasure.
The five episodes in season six include a reality-esque streaming show and a woman’s fight to get her life back, true crime documentary filmmakers finding unwanted truths, 1969 space pilots surviving a six-year mission together on an alternate earth, a photographer grappling with her conscience, celebrity stalking and a huge payout, and a nod to classic '70s and '80s horror movies and apocalyptic tragedy.
Each episode in season six delivers exciting performance from some unbelievably talented actors and actresses.
So tonight when you are unsure what to watch, grab some popcorn, shut the lights off, sit back and enjoy a night of gruesome fears and exciting stories and view the distorted reflections in "Black Mirror."
