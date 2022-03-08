Lundú, a seven-member group that explores Afro-Peruvian and Andean roots music, is performing Friday at the Capitol Theatre.
But before it does, Lundú is participating in a workshop for Yakima high school students, as well as a downtown jam session.
Lundú hails from Arequipa, Perú, and are on their first tour of the United States.
Their debut tour is presented by the U.S. State Department through Center Stage, an international exchange program that brings performing artists from around the globe to tour the U.S.
“In artful acoustic performances, Lundú’s originals and arrangements of folk standards respond to their environment, complex Afro-Peruvian and Andean roots, and their historic hometown, Arequipa,” Center Stage says on its website.
The Capitol Theatre arranged the workshop with Yakima School District high schools for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Eisenhower High School. Members of Lundu will introduce students to Afro-Andean music and its importance in Latin American culture.
The jam session is from 6 to 8 o.m. Wednesday , March 9, 2022, at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. The event is free and space is limited. People can listen or play and are encouraged to bring their own instruments.
The group performs 16 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Capitol Theatre.
More information about Lundú’s performance and tickets can be found at https://capitoltheatre.org/.
