Edge Fest 2023: The Revival returns Saturday with 19 metal bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, including six with ties to the Yakima Valley.
The all-ages music festival will be held from noon to midnight at a newly opened venue, The Chainsaw Cat, at 509 W. Yakima Ave.
Noah’s Ark Homeless Shelter will be the beneficiary of donations to Edge Fest 2023: The Revival. Noah’s Ark, at 117 E. Second St. in Wapato, is a nonprofit corporation that addresses housing insecurity and homelessness in the Wapato area on the Yakama Nation reservation. (Find more information at generatinghope.org.)
The donation wish list includes nonperishable food items, socks and underwear (all sizes), water bottles, blankets, men’s and women’s clothing (all sizes), towels and hygiene products, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
Before Edge Fest 2023: The Revival, there was just Edge Fest, a long-ago-but-not-forgotten music festival put on by Edge Radio, the college radio station operated by Yakima Valley College.
Edge Fest originated in the early 2000s as a local, all-ages music festival and local benefit show. Attendees were treated to an all-day show on the lawn at YVC after donating food, clothing and money for local charities. The festival featured local metal and rock bands.
Marion Drain Productions was given the blessing from previous Edge Fest producers to use the festival name, said Kaimu Peneku, Marion Drain Productions founder and president.
“We were able to use the Edge Fest title as long as it was an event show and it held true to the local musician thing," Peneku said. "It's really cool and really a Marion Drain dream. I know I speak for all of us that we feel really privileged to be able to carry on that legacy in this way and be able to provide for our community."
The Marion Drain Production team not only stresses the importance of charity work, it wants to keep the music festival local.
“It's a personalized revision, I guess you could say, with more of a focus on rock metal and death metal," Peneku said. "Most notably, unfortunately, we can't have it outside this year because funding is a thing, but you know, working with our local, new venue that's opening up, The Chainsaw Cat, is really, really beneficial for us and them as well. Since they are a new up-and-coming business in town, it's really good to support local business."
One of the key components of Edge Fest, past and present, is access to live music for all ages.
“We're able to do all ages, which is a huge, fun thing for the community that we kind of lack in Yakima," said Holly Dixon-Almond, Marion Drain Productions treasurer. "A lot of shows are happening and that’s great, but Marion Drain really wants to focus on all ages because it’s really the youth we get to see carry this on."
Organizers hope Edge Fest 2023: The Revival will inspire metal fans.
“Being someone who plays in a local band, we love playing all-ages shows more than we love playing to 21-plus crowds," said Jesse Rodriguez, Marion Drain Productions secretary and vocalist of Cold Hearts. "It's a whole other energy, a whole other vibe. And if you can take that opportunity and inspire to continue doing something positive, whether that's continuing on making music or any kind of form of art as a positive note, that's a success."
Cold Hearts is on the Edge Fest 2023: The Revival bill.
This event is the first for the all-ages venue The Chainsaw Cat.
“We are zoned for all ages with lounge bars so there will be a full bar for 21 and over, with security and all that," said The Chainsaw Cat co-owner, Abiel Hoff. "Proper signage for bar areas and spaces that are open to anyone. I don’t even know how to describe it, there’s a little something for everybody in there and I think it’ll be really great.
“Edge Fest as our first event, I think that it'll be a really great opportunity to get a lot of people in to see it (Chainsaw Cat) all at once.”
Marion Drain Productions sees Edge Fest 2023: The Revival as important to the future of the local music scene in Yakima.
“We're trying to put energy into the scene so that we can revive it and bring it back to life," Peneku said. "You know, and that's why we're here. That's why it’s here at Chainsaw Cat. A venue for a robust music scene."
Here's a look at who's playing:
Bad Habit: Yakima band Bad Habit has been playing punk-rock reggae vibes since 2005. Bad Habit has played all over the Pacific Northwest and their latest album, “Sit Back and Relapse,” is available on all streaming platforms. Follow Bad Habit at www.facebook.com/badhabityakima.
Invicta: Invicta plays a mix of power metal and thrash. The Yakima band started in 2021 and describes their music as ’90s influences metal core. Their current single, “War,” is streaming on all platforms. Find out more about Invicta at www.invictamized.com.
No Graves: No Graves is a Pacific Northwest death sludge band, describing themselves as loading gear and drinking beer. They’re from Yakima and their music can be found at nograves1.bandcamp.com/music.
Dead By Design: Dead By Design is a Seattle-based metal band. Their founding member, Ed Mejia, is rooted in Yakima. “Into the Night” is Dead By Design’s first EP and was released in April 2021. This March, they released the single “Burn in the Fire,” and it can be found at www.deadbydesign.net, along with more of their music.
Cold Hearts: The band Cold Hearts originated in Pendleton, Ore., and frontman Jesse Rodriquez lives in Wapato. The band performs death core music and can be found on all streaming platforms including linktr.ee/ColdheartsPNW. Find Cold Hearts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ColdHeartsOR.
We're NOT Motörhead: Hailing from Wenatchee, We're NOT Motörhead is a Motörhead tribute band. They bring the best Motörhead sound, look and feel. The band keeps fans up to date at www.facebook.com/WereNOTMotorhead.
Extortionist: Formed in 2013 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Extortionist has “proven themselves exemplary at styles of heavy music ranging from downtempo deathcore to grunge-tinted metal,” according to their website’s bio. They released their first album, “The Decline,” in 2017 and their sophomore album, “Sever the Cord,” in 2019. Listen to their music at www.extortionist.co.
Reminitions: Reminitions is traveling from Visalia, Calif., and bringing their deathcore music with them. Keep up to date with Reminitions at www.facebook.com/reminitions.
Odyssey: Spokane band Odyssey formed in 2007 and recorded their first album, “Objects in Space,” in 2009. The instrumental, progressive metal band’s new album, “Venomous Rhetoric,” was released in 2022. Follow Odyssey at www.facebook.com/odysseyspokane.
Dark Watch: Dark Watch featuring Austin Dickey is an American deathcore band from Seattle. Their album, “Cosmo-Deus,” can digitally be purchased at www.darkwatchband.com.
Warcrime: Formed in 2020, Warcrime is based out of Spokane. The play Pacific Northwest aggression. Warcrime recorded and released three singles in 2022. Find those singles and more at linktr.ee/warcrime.
Dead Low: Pacific Northwest band Dead Low is bringing beatdown/hardcore metal out of Spokane. Their latest single, “Krysa,” was released in 2022 and several other singles can be found on Spotify. Visit linktr.ee/deadlow509 to find links to Dead Low’s social media pages and streaming platforms.
As It Lies: Wentachee band As It Lies brings its metalcore music to Edge Fest 2023: The Revival. Follow them online at www.facebook.com/asitliesofficial.
The Cetra: The Cetra is from Eastern Washington and performs post-hardcore music. Follow them at www.facebook.com/thecetra for the most up-to-date information.
NOLTē: NOLTe is from the Tri-Cities and performs a unique style of metal. Keep up to date with what the band is up to at www.facebook.com/NOLTeBand.
Toxic Vengeance: Fast, loud and rude, Spokane-based band Toxic Vengeance plays thrash and death metal. It released its EP album, “Messenger of Evil,” in 2022. Find that album and other Toxic Vengeance information at linktr.ee/toxicvengeance.
Vile Gloom: Portland is represented at Edge Fest 2023: The Revival by band Vile Gloom. It performs NuDowntempo and deathcore. Vile Gloom released its EP album, “Suicidal Ideation,” in 2021. Learn more about Vile Gloom at www.facebook.com/NWGloomCrew.
Decline of Order: Decline of Order is also on the bill Saturday. It released its EP “Leaving This World” in 2022. It can be found on Spotify.
Dirtnap: Hardcore band Dirtnap hails from Seattle. Its latest singles, “Sting” and “Something Borrowed,” were released earlier this year. Find its social media pages and how to play their music at linktr.ee/dirtnaphxc.
