The Seasons Performance Hall has some wonderful surprises in store. Experience them and rediscover the joy of live music during a packed schedule over the next several weeks.
Since its birth as an arts nonprofit, The Seasons has never stopped seeking enhancements to the richness of the immediate audience experience — even through the depth of the pandemic in 2020-21. This month you can sample many new elements that will extend and enrich the live music experience at The Seasons for years to come.
The most spectacular change is a fully renovated Bistro with a focus on local: wines, ales and cider plus a great menu. It’s open before and after every show, for audiences to gather and express their love of music. Open at 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, The Bistro features local performers when we don’t have a mainstage concert. This includes “jam” nights for students and regular open mic nights for aspiring musicians.
We are making highly amplified rock shows in The Seasons Performance Hall exhibit the same elite acoustics as our unamplified shows. Starting with an acoustic consultant and new equipment and sound-check protocols, we are solving what has been a long-term challenge in The Seasons because of our extremely live natural acoustic.
Much of the pandemic has been occupied with documenting a complete application for the National Register of Historic Places. If you’re interested in preserving the history of Yakima, its historic structures and elegant Naches Avenue, you will be happy know that such designation is virtually guaranteed before the end of 2022. As well, it qualifies The Seasons for a wide range of grants to maintain and continue to upgrade our beautiful facility to the highest level.
Finally, our jam-packed concert schedule and the additional music offerings in the Bistro should demonstrate that, more than ever before — and even after the financial strain of a two-year pandemic — The Seasons Performance Hall will be an all-music, all-the-time mecca for live music lovers throughout the Yakima Valley.
I hope you are asking what you can do to help this magnificent Yakima asset in our recovery year. It’s easy: come out. Buy tickets. Have fun. Try out all elements of the new, enhanced Seasons experience. Try some music you’re not sure of. And, yes, donate if you can. If you enjoy it, share it with friends and visitors, and don’t forget to come back to experience it over and over again.
Please go to theseasonsyakima.com and scroll to the mosaic of squares that highlight, in date order, our stimulating variety of upcoming concerts plus one-stop ticket and information links. Sunday Concerts start at 6 p.m. Concerts on other days start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or at main doors least 30 minutes before each show.
What’s happening:
April 1:
- The Cockaphonix with Bowler & Spoons Burlesque Troupe. April Fools’ alt-rock concert by Yakima’s favorite fools.
April 2:
- The Scott Robinson Quartet “Tenormore” — jazz gold with celebrated New York sax player and The Seasons’ favorite international bassist, Martin Wind.
April 3:
- Sempre Chamber Music: Re-Imagined. A bravura concert featuring piano concerto by J.S. Bach that inspired modern minimalist Phillip Glass to write his own. Both are performed by pianist Nick Caoile with The Seasons Chamber orchestra. A “don’t miss” for any lover of classical music.
April 9:
- Duende Libre. Compelling world rhythms with a Latin flavor. Bring your dancing shoes.
April 10:
- Portland Guitarist Dan Balmer Quartet. Best jazz guitarist in the Northwest and member of Mel Brown Quartet leads with his own mellifluous band.
April 14:
- Maria Muldaur — blues singer for six decades brings New Orleans style. Gallery/Bistro opens for artist Bonnie Morrow before the concert.
April 15:
- Shivering Denizens with Devils Gulch & The Missionaries.
April 20:
- Lyrics Born — famous rapper on 4/20; must be 21 or older to attend.
April 23: Jenny Don’t & the Spurs, sponsored by Abeyta Nelson Law.
