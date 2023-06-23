It’s summertime, and that means concert season is in full swing.
The Seasons Performance Hall is putting on our first-ever Summer Indie Series, showcasing a plethora of bands on the rise from the Pacific Northwest. While you may have caught some of these bands at festivals including Timber! in Carnation and the Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho, we have booked some awesome bands that will blow you away.
Also new this summer is an All-Access Pass, replacing VIP table seating. The pass gets you into all of the indie series shows, as well as some extra perks including a collectible lanyard that acts as your ticket, an indie series poster and exclusive events available only to All-Access Pass holders. They're available for a limited time, so grab yours before June 30.
If you’re still on the fence about the indie series, here’s a preview of what’s coming to the main hall and the bistro this summer.
Kicking off the series June 30 in The Seasons Bistro is Seattle indie-pop band Hi Crime. What started out as a project between frontwoman Brielle Rutledge and guitarist Mitch Etter later blossomed into a full band. Their single “Worlds Fair” was featured as KEXP’s “Song of the Day.” The band recently dropped their sophomore album, “Midori."
The following night, July 1, is the triumphant return of Oregon native MAITA for a special unplugged show in The Seasons Bistro. Often compared to artists including Mitski and Cat Power, MAITA digs into a crippling oxymoron of modernity paired with utter disconnection.
Seattle-based indie rock band Biblioteka will perform in the main hall on July 8. Described as “a blend of grunge, punk and garage to create hooky punk and upbeat rock,” Biblioteka has been busy. They recently performed at the Treefort Music Festival and will be at the Day In, Day Out Festival at Seattle Center in August. Wenatchee based goth/new wave band Datura will be opening.
Aug. 11 features Apoca Lips and Seattle act La Fonda, and we're calling it the biggest party of the summer.
Apoca Lips, the drag show formerly known as Bitchcraft, will feature drag performer Bitter Betty from the hit reality TV series "The Boulet Brothers Dragula" and will be hosted by Tatiana Rexia. La Fonda is made up of sisters Valerie and Veronica Topacio, and their sound is described as alternative rock meets dream pop. La Fonda released their debut album “New Self, Old Ways" in 2021, and have played multiple festivals including the Capitol Hill Block Party and Fishermans Village. The Topacio sisters are also the founders of the Belltown Bloom festival. Please note this show is for ages 18 and older only.
Pacific Northwest supergroup Small Paul will perform in the main hall on Aug. 18. The band consists of members of Seattle-based bands The Moondoggies, All Star Opera and Chris and the Gutterballs. The band will be performing at the Timber! music festival this year.
Closing out the Summer Indie Series is local favorites Cockaphonix, with Ellensburg-based songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent opening. If you missed out on last year's highly successful Spoopy Spectacular, which featured both artists, now's your chance to see what you missed out on.
Cockaphonix is in the process of releasing their second album — and have been touring nonstop around the Pacific Northwest, bringing their blend of crazy antics and ghoulish party sounds wherever they play. Fenn Cent opened for Oregon-based indie-folk duo Fellow Pynins at The Seasons earlier this year.
Other shows in the series include Nick Delffs, former frontman of Portland-based The Shaky Hands; indie songstress Caitlin Jemma; up-and-coming indie folk singer/songwriter Queen Bonobo; and local favorites including Phlox, Bella Dagdagan, Amanda Simmons and M-Status.
Whatever your musical taste is, the Summer Indie Series can fulfill your appetite — while enjoying dinner and drinks from The Seasons Bistro. Visit theseasonsyakima.com for more information and to purchase tickets and the All-Access Pass.
