Spring is just around the corner, and the team at The Seasons Performance Hall has a renewed excitement for serving you, and for our upcoming schedule of world-class musicians, regional favorites and local talent. As a new contributor to this column, I am excited to share my thoughts and experiences as a board member, bistro manager and programming partner.
Our spring programming is diverse, dynamic and packed with talented musicians. The Seasons is a sought-after venue to perform in. We have musicians from across the country reaching out to play in our hall. The acoustics, architecture and our enthusiastic audiences are a huge draw for artists. Who would think that our little historic building would be on the radar of touring musicians? That’s a cool little brag that we can’t help but shout out.
When you attend shows, you are helping to not only support The Seasons, but show these artists that you value their talents. I have found that the shows I am least looking forward to always surprise me and turn out to be the most fun. So, challenge yourself to attend a show that you may not gravitate to initially, and open your mind and heart to a new experience. You won’t be disappointed, whether it's blues, jazz, classical, Latin, pop, burlesque, electronic dance music, comedy, Broadway and more. Tributes abound, with nods to Prince, Elvis, Aretha Franklin, Bad Company and Neil Diamond. And to top it all off, kids' programming will return just in time for summer, with parents of course welcome.
The vaccine mandate for venues has ended, and masks are scheduled to come off on March 12. We look forward to welcoming more guests into our space and sharing our mission of enriching lives through diverse musical performances in a unique venue. We know that some will not feel safe in attending shows for a while, but we are hopeful that given time we can gather without fear.
Our staff and board of directors know that we have done everything within our power to open safely up to this point. We want to return to pre-COVID protocols, and our upcoming artists are supportive of our decision to change our mandates as the state does. We will continue to have masks on hand and encourage anyone who has reservations to use them when not eating or drinking. We will also keep our capacity lower for the next couple of months so there is room to spread out. There truly isn’t a bad seat in the house, so feel free to explore your options!
Our staff, board and volunteers are working hard to make your experience in our hall exceptional. With the help of a building fundraiser at the end of 2020, we have made upgrades to sound, flooring and our kitchen to create a fully functional bar and restaurant for patrons to enjoy before and after shows, and even on non-show nights.
The bistro has given us an opportunity to increase revenue beyond just ticket sales and create more job opportunities within our organization. It has also given us a space to showcase local musicians, host meetings and improve the overall experience for musicians and guests. The bistro is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and now hosts an open-mic night from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday. We look forward to increasing our hours this year and adding new menu options and cocktails to keep the experience fresh and exciting.
Our staff has also used the extra time over the last couple of years to begin the process of getting The Seasons Performance Hall on the National Register of Historic Places. Our building is over 100 years old and the integrity of the construction remains. We feel immense pride and a sense of duty to preserve this space for future generations. We are very close to submitting everything needed to the state; we will keep everyone posted on this major milestone.
Lastly, I would like to encourage you to help us spread the word about The Seasons Performance Hall. Sharing our posts on social media and bringing friends, family or co-workers to a show go a long way to help us to broaden our reach and share our mission. We believe that we are a hub for culture, diversity and entertainment in Yakima, and want to serve everyone we can.
• Megan Nobbs is secretary of the board, bistro manager and programming partner at The Seasons Performance Hall. Representatives of The Seasons provide a column in this space once every four weeks. Find out more at theseasonsyakima.com.
