Happy holidays from The Seasons Performance Hall! We hope you are all able to make time and arrangements for family friends to have holiday fun in the Yakima area while still staying safe and happy. Yakima is blessed that so many great local arts organizations are still at work in the face of a seemingly endless pandemic — now completing its second full year — providing those joy-producing and thought-provoking experiences that inspire us and knit us together.
Here are some holiday concerts and activities to consider:
• Friday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. -- "The Jazz Nutcracker" with the CWU Jazz Band. Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn were long established as giants of American Music when they turned for inspiration to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite in 1960. Long past their heady days as a dance band, they together were the vanguard of innovation showing just how much “serious fun” could be generated by combining classical forms with jazz rhythm and improvisation. "The Jazz Nutcracker" has become a classic big band concert. If you’ve already heard it, you will not want to miss it. If you haven’t, you owe yourself (and your family).
• Monday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. -- Free Concert of Holiday Favorites with the Yakima Valley Community Band. Yakima’s favorite large bandstand band (up to 60 instrumentalists) will be delivering their holiday concert in the best acoustics in the Northwest! Bring the family for some real fun.
• Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. -- The Rebecca Kilgore Quintet. Great musicians from Portland join to present this holiday treat: Rebecca Kilgore, preeminent jazz vocalist with a storied history of brilliant winter concerts; Randy Porter, Grammy-nominated pianist; Dick Titterington, who plays and programs Portland’s PDX Jazz Festival; and Todd Strait, who has appeared here with Karrin Allyson and as an instructor at our Fall Festival. Truly an all-star band to deliver some of the most iconic Holiday songs ever!
• Finally, in a special benefit performance, local celebrity and bon vivant John Gasperetti will be joined on The Seasons stage by friends Bart Roderick, Dora Barnes and Alex Rumboltz for an evening of fun on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Last year’s proceeds were used to renovate and create the fabulous backstage Seasons Gallery and Bistro. This year’s hope? Enough to cover dramatic lighting inside and out, stage and sound improvement for amplified music, and safety measures.
Also, The Seasons Gallery and Bistro is open 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and before and after every concert in the main hall. (Enter the Bistro off Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.) Note these special events in the Gallery and Bistro:
• Thursday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.: Wreath-making with Gasperetti Floral and music by Julie and Sally.
• Friday, Dec. 10, 5-10 p.m.: Backstage for the Jazz Nutcracker before and after the show.
• Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m.: KCJ Jazz Company Jazzy Christmas.
• Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m., Bistro open backstage for Yakima Valley Community Band Concert.
• Dec. 16, 5-9 p.m.: Open Mic Gallery Jam featuring all your favorite Yakima musicians.
• Dec. 17, 5 p.m.: Holiday “Wrap” Party (you bring presents, we wrap!).
• Dec. 17, 9 p.m.: Yakima Salsa Dance Company, last dance of the year, till all hours.
• Dec. 18, 5-10 p.m.: Backstage for the Rebecca Kilgore Concert before and after the show.
• Dec. 23, 5-9 p.m.: Medieval Holiday Ensemble: music and hot drinks.
Also please note that The Bistro and Gallery will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
It is typical that arts organizations depend on donors, members and sponsors to cover the significant expenses of those performances and exhibits that simply cannot be covered by ticket sales. Without that support, those organizations will wither and die. So please spare a thought — especially this year — to their appeals for support.
Of course, for The Seasons specifically, we have the same needs. We invite you to mail a special year-end donation or log in to theseasonsyakima.com and give an online donation. But, as always, just your attendance and enjoyment of a concert experience brings joy our way as well.
Happy holidays to all!
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column runs every four weeks in SCENE.
