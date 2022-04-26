The Seasons Performance Hall continues to feature a huge range of concerts in many different genres. These are terrific musicians of different races, genders and cultural backgrounds that provide great musicianship and entertainment. But live music serves a function beyond entertainment: It brings us together as a community — even if only briefly — through the power of rhythm and song. In our world of fractious division, that’s an astounding outcome, and one to be cherished.
I love the idealism of America’s founding principles. But it seems as though in practice, our ideals do not always match the actuality. And for the disempowered, what I call “actuality” has a dramatically more existential quality: lifetime imprisonments, random racial dangers, even intentional deaths. Frankly, trying to understand and fully absorb the truth of this story — or to figure out how to act upon it — is not for the fainthearted.
However, in the modern world, hopeful signs have emerged — particularly live music. This is a world where music-makers and performers have the opportunity to share their work universally to at least a semblance of universal appreciation. Great musicians and entertainers rise to popularity from any context, any race, culture or gender. More important, gatherings for live music provide a forum for experiencing a communal thrill that goes directly up the spine, without much reference to the self-made prisons of our language, politics and historical constructs.
The radical changes introduced to musical tradition over 100 years ago in the U.S. help explain this. Music as we know it in the Western world rose from folk and church traditions and then was codified in classical music, which defined for the last 500 years the core structure of Western music — including even modern “pop” songs. But that tradition was re-invigorated in the 1920s Harlem renaissance by a new kind of popular music: jazz. At first, its main practitioners were self-taught African Americans who rose from the gospel tradition. With sophisticated improvisation and new kinds of rhythm, they turned the world on its ear and caught the attention of every musician.
So today, every pop song relies just as heavily on the rhythm, harmonics and scale modifications of jazz as well as the Latin (and African) polyrhythms these musical innovators introduced. Jazz’s unique ability to absorb many other music genres and traditions helped it become beloved around the world, with each country and culture developing its own version.
What, then, is the conclusion to all this diversity and ferment? Well, audiences don’t seem to much care the race, culture or gender of the music maker as long as it’s the “good stuff.” Just recently The Seasons has featured:
• An African-American vocalist and white male crooner paying tribute to Aretha Franklin and Elvis.
• A Latina (Maria Muldaur) singing a thrilling blues concert featuring Louisiana Deep South blues.
• An Asian immigrant’s rap/hip-hop concert (Lyrics Born).
• A woman-led country music band (Jenny Don’t & the Spurs) with deep alt-rock roots.
And still to come later this spring:
• May 1: A woman-led string orchestra (Sempre Chamber Music) playing Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with soloist Lawrence Golan , director of the Yakima Symphony.
• May 4: Halluci-Nation, an “Electric Powwow” with Indigenous people’s dance, along with hip-hop, rap and break dancing.
• May 14: Rise Up, featuring the music and rap poetry of a Puerto Rican composer (Lin-Manuel Miranda) reflecting on the founding of the United States (“Hamilton”) performed by a multi-cultural stage troupe.
• And on June 19 — the anniversary of the last state in the U.S. to emancipate its slave population in 1865 — The Seasons is proud to announce it will host a celebration of Yakima’s vibrant African American community, a Juneteenth journey through gospel, blues and jazz with astounding vocalist Josephine Howell.
The common thread? At a live music performance, you don’t even think about the race, culture or gender of the performers — or even who you dance with. You just dance to the music. And that’s all we ask. Come out, bring friends, enjoy the song, dance to the rhythm, eat, drink and be merry! The rest will take care of itself. See you there!
For details on all May Performances, visit The Seasons’ website at theseasonsyakima.com.
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column appears periodically in Explore. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
